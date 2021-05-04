The Giles County and Nolensville baseball series showcased two of the best district pitchers of the last decade as Ethan McElvain and Jake Cardin both finished the district season with perfect records on the mound.
The Bobcats elected to save Cardin for game two of the series as the Knights’ Team USA pitcher, McElvain, who is also committed to Vanderbilt as a sophomore, no-hit GCHS in an 8-0 win. The following night, Cardin and GCHS got their revenge, taking down Nolensville 4-2 to split the series and finish second. Both teams will receive first round byes in this week’s double-elimination district tournament.
GCHS 0
Nolensville 8
Nolensville’s Ethan McElvain struck out at least 15 batters in a district contest for the second time this season in an 8-0 win over GCHS at Sam Davis Park.
In fact, the hard-throwing sophomore nearly had a perfect game with just two blemishes on the night coming in the form of a strike three passed ball that helped Tucker Toone reach base and a walk for Riley Cardin.
Bobcat starting pitcher Will Hargrove allowed 14 hits to Nolensville but made timely pitches to keep his team in contention, allowing just five earned runs in 4.1 innings with two strikeouts. Reliever Carter Kelley struck out another batter in an inning of work, allowing two runs. Kamauri Turner was the final Bobcat pitcher of the night, throwing 1.2 shutout innings.
McElvain pitched for Team USA’s 15U team a year ago, earning the win in an outing against Venezuela.
GCHS 4
Nolensville 2
Jake Cardin picked up a complete game victory with 11 strikeouts on the road, leading his team to a 4-2 win over the Knights.
The Bobcats outhit the Knights 12-5 in the contest in a reversal of roles from the night before, although GCHS did commit six errors in the win. Cardin pitched seven innings, allowing five hits, two unearned runs and striking out 11. Cardin closes out the district season with a perfect 5-0 record in district play, sporting a 0.90 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 31 innings. This district campaign will go down as one of the best in program history, but is unlikely to earn the sophomore District Pitcher of the Year honors with Ethan McElvain also finishing with a perfect district record and three different outings allowing one hit or less.
The Bobcats took the lead in the second and extended the advantage to 3-0 in the top of the fourth before the Knights added two unearned runs in the bottom of the frame. The Bobcats added an insurance run in the sixth.
Coleman Siniard finished 3-for-3 with a double and a walk. Jake Cardin was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kamauri Turner was 1-for-3 with a run. Cooper Hlubb finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Riley Cardin added a 2-for-2 performance with a walk, an RBI and a run. Tucker Toone added a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI.
