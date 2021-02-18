The Bobcats closed the regular season strong, winning three of their last six district games after opening the 12-AA season 0-4.
GCHS (3-13, 3-7) will also be traveling to play a Murfreesboro Central Magnet team in the first round that the team defeated just two weeks ago. The Bobcats are the five seed in the district tournament after sweeping Forrest and taking down Central once. Marshall County won the coin toss over Community to claim the top seed.
The boys’ opening district game was initially scheduled for yesterday (Tuesday) before it was pushed back due to inclement weather. With a win, GCHS would earn a spot in the region tournament and move on to play top seed Marshall County in the semifinals.
GCHS 55
Community 64
The Bobcats raced out to an early lead but could not match Community down the stretch to fall at Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium Feb. 9.
Jaceion Coffey opened the scoring with multiple lay ins, and the Bobcats initially moved the ball well with several early baskets off assists. Carter Kelley and the Bobcat bench came in and played well defensively to keep Community out of rhythm in the first half.
It was a balanced scoring load with seven different players knocking down shots in the first half for the home team. GCHS led 16-11 after one quarter and fell behind just 29-27 at halftime after a late Vikings push.
Community dominated the third period as GCHS struggled to clamp down driving lanes. Jake Cardin’s and-one play snapped a 15-2 Community run to open the second half, but the damage was already done. J.C. Brown and Jack Harper made back-to-back baskets in the fourth to bring the Viking lead down to seven, but GCHS came no closer.
Cardin scored a team-high 18 points. Brown chipped in 10. Coffey added eight. Harper contributed seven. Joe Dangerfield scored four, and Kelley, Kamauri Turner and Matt King each finished with two points.
Will Reed scored a game-high 24 points including 15 in the second half for Central.
