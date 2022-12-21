The Giles County High School Bobcats ran out to a double digit lead over visiting Fayetteville City High School Dec. 13, but had to hang on late to pick up the 55-52 win.
The Bobcats got balanced scoring with 12 points from five players to build a 5-point lead after one period.
With starter Jack Harper sidelined with an injury, the Bobcats were also forced to play much of the first period with starters Jake Cardin and Jaceion Coffey on the bench, each with two fouls.
With Clay Mitchell running the offense from the point guard position, bench players picking up the slack offensively and defensively early for Giles County included Kareem Bryant, Dra Daly and Matt King.
Meanwhile, Coffey and Cardin returned in the second period, and along with Kamauri Turner paced the Bobcats to a 22-15 halftime lead.
With many of their players just returning from football action, Fayetteville recovered from their slow first half start to put up 15 points in the third period. Big man Isaiah Thomison paced the Tigers with 6 third period points along with 4 points from Samuel Willoughby.
Giles County once again saw balanced scoring in the third with five players scoring, led by Coffey’s 6 points. The Bobcats ultimately added to their lead in the third and were up by 9 going into the fourth.
Turner led an early fourth period onslaught that saw Giles County knock down three 3-pointers and build an 11-point lead with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
Fayetteville went on a late scoring frenzy behind 7 points each from Camaurionn Taylor and Thomison to score 22 fourth period points and pull within 3 before time ran out.
Turner kept the Bobcats in front, hitting three-of-four from the free throw line on his way to 8 fourth period points.
Turner led the Bobcats with 15 points while Cardin and Coffey each had 10. Seven Bobcats scored with 9 from Bryant, 6 from King, 2 from Daley and 1 from Mitchell.
Thomison was the top Tiger scorer with 15: Taylor added 13.
