Giles County forced three fumbles, two turnovers on downs and blocked a punt in a comprehensive 51-8 season-opening victory at Class 5A Lincoln County Friday night.
The win marked the most lopsided victory ever for the Bobcats (1-0) in the rivalry with their rivals to the east.
“I thought we played pretty well for our opening ballgame,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Any time you can force turnovers and get those extra possessions, you give yourself a really good chance to win the game. We executed well and made the big plays early. Our offense played well, the defense was lights out, and we made big plays in the kicking game. All in all, it was a pretty good night to start the season.”
After winning the coin toss and kicking off, the Bobcats forced the first of three first-quarter fumbles on just the second play from scrimmage.
The turnover gave the Bobcats the football inside the Lincoln County redzone, and they opened the scoring on a 42-yard Chase Cardin field goal less than three minutes into the ballgame.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Bobcats forced their second fumble, which led to a 19-yard scoring drive, capped off by senior running back Chaye McElroy’s one-yard score.
The two squads traded possessions as the first quarter continued, before the Bobcats forced a third fumble late in the quarter, which led to a two-yard rushing score from sophomore quarterback Kamauri Turner.
McElroy would tack on his second rushing score of the first half with 10:37 left in the second quarter to push the Bobcat lead to 24-0.
Special teams accounted for a score just over a minute later when Tyrick Brown blocked a punt at Lincoln County’s own goal line. Senior Jason Rose recovered the live football in the endzone for a score.
McElroy largely gave way to sophomore rusher X’zorion Randolph at this point of the ballgame, with Randolph scoring on a seven-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to put Giles County ahead 38-0 at halftime.
With a running clock for the entirety of the second half, Randolph led the Bobcat reserves in the second half, scoring two more rushing touchdowns in the blowout win.
“Our offense played really well at times and took advantage of some short-field opportunities,” O’Connor said. “The offensive line opened up some major holes and our skill players did what they do best. I was proud of the way we finished most of our drives and held on to the football. We have some penalties that need to be cleaned up, but this was not a bad first effort.”
Reserve cornerback Dra Daly picked off a pass in the second half for his first career interception.
Several other Bobcat reserves saw their first career action in the second half of the lopsided win.
“The defense was able to pin its ears back and make big plays all night,” O’Connor said. “Once we got up early, the defense seemed to just swarm to the football. I was especially glad we got to see some of our younger Bobcats get in there and make some plays on a Friday night. The more reps they can get, the better we are going to be in the long run.”
The lopsided scoreline and short possessions led to a balanced stat line for the Bobcats.
Randolph led the squad with 14 carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns. McElroy had just seven touches on the night for 65 yards and a pair of scores. Goodnight had a pair of quarterback rushes, as did Turner, combined for 24 and 21 yards, respectively.
Goodnight and Turner also finished the night both 4-of-7 in the passing game, with
Goodnight throwing for 49 yards and an interception. Turner’s passes went for 22 yards.
Lincoln County, which was held to less than 100 yards of total offense for the majority of the ballgame, scored its lone touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
The Falcons (0-1) sorely missed the services of senior quarterback Parker Webb, who did not return to the football squad to focus on pursuit of a collegiate baseball career.
Webb ran for over 250 yards and three touchdowns in a Falcon win last season.
“Lincoln County is a bit down right now, but they are always a hard-nosed football team,” O’Connor said. “Any time you get a win versus them, it’s a big deal. To come over to ‘The Pit’ as they call it here, and get a win, is a huge achievement. There are not many better environments on a Friday night in Tennessee. This was a good win, and we will celebrate tonight, but then it’s on to another really tough contest next week.”
Giles County now prepares for another Class 5A foe in Nolensville, who will make the trip to Sam Davis Park Friday night.
The matchup will be the first-ever on the gridiron between the two schools, with Nolensville in just its fifth full season of competition.
The Knights (0-1) suffered a 42-32 loss versus Battle Ground Academy in their Week 1 contest last Friday.
“Nolensville is a really good football team that went to the state semifinals a year ago,” O’Connor said. “They have made tremendous growth in just a few seasons. I am just excited to get back in front of our home crowd at ‘The Brickyard.’ We have four big home ballgames coming up right here in a row. We need a big crowd for this first one against a very quality football team.”
Kickoff in Friday’s contest between Nolensville and Giles County is set for 7 p.m.
