Meeting for the second time in less than a month, GCHS squared off versus rival Marshall County Friday night, suffering a heartbreaking 25-15 defeat at Sam Davis Park.
After a pair of COVID-19 cancellations led to openings on their schedules, Giles County and Marshall County agreed to play in Lewisburg back on Sept. 18.
And similar to their first meeting, the Bobcats (4-5) saw a second half surge come up short against the Class 4A Tigers (7-1).
Both teams traded punts for the majority of the first half, with the first quarter ending scoreless.
Giles County put together the most promising drive of the half, but freshman running back Kamari Turner fumbled at the Marshall County 30-yard line early in the second frame.
The Tigers pounced quickly, driving 70 yards in just five plays, scoring on running back Demari Braden’s first of three touchdowns on the evening.
The Tigers added a 36-yard field goal just before halftime to head into the break ahead by 10 points — exactly the scenario in the first meeting between the teams.
But in this go around, it was the Tigers furthering their momentum in the second half, as they tacked on another rushing score from Braden and converted a two-point conversion to push the lead to 18-0.
Without starting quarterback Riley Cardin, running back Chaye McElroy or wideout JC Brown for a second-straight week, the Bobcat offense appeared doomed as they had accrued less than 150 yards by the end of three quarters.
But after flipping field position twice with punts from freshman Chase Cardin, the Bobcats struck for a score in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard strike from sophomore quarterback Eric Goodnight to senior tight end Hunter Griggs.
Trailing 18-7, Giles County caught a break on the ensuing drive when Marshall County fumbled at its own nine-yard line.
The Bobcats converted from inside the red zone, with X’Zorion Randolph capping the drive with a one-yard score. On a very similar play as to the one Marshall County ran, the Bobcats also converted a two-point conversion to trim the deficit to just 18-15.
The game’s most pivotal moment occurred on the next drive, however, as the Bobcats had forced the Tigers into a crucial third down.
But junior quarterback Bryson Hammons fled the pocket and fired a deep ball to a wide open receiver Kaden Whitson for a backbreaking first down.
From there, the Tigers slowly marched down the field and punched in Braden’s third score of the night and effectively sealed the victory.
“We played hard tonight, but we made too many mistakes to come away with the victory,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Marshall County is a pretty good football team, and we needed to play our best to beat them. We gave them a little scare there at the end, but we just could not come up with the plays we needed. I am proud of our guys for hanging in there and battling. The scoreboard will not show it, but I think we took a step forward as a football team tonight.”
With the loss, Giles County will look to rebound this coming Friday when it travels to newly-founded school Green Hill, located in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. The Hawks (2-5) were not scheduled to field a varsity team this season due to scheduling concerns for the first-year school.
But when former Giles County region foe RePublic dropped its 2020 season, the Hawks picked up their old schedule and accelerated their varsity status.
“We honestly do not know a lot about them,” O’Connor said. “They are one of those schools that are small right now, but they will blow up into 5A or 6A within the next few years. They already have two wins, including one versus (Stratford). We will rest up and get ready for a decent little road trip next Friday.”
After Friday’s ball game versus Green Hill, the Bobcats will enjoy a bye week before hosting Pearl-Cohn in the regular-season finale Oct. 30.
Kickoff in Friday’s ball game at Green Hill is set for 7 p.m. in Mt. Juliet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.