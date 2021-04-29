The Giles County High School soccer team picked up a 7-1 win over Fayetteville City at home April 19 as Esteban Rangle and Jose Ramirez both had multi-goal outings.
The Bobcats got on the board first in the 13th minute when Chaye McElroy scored to the back post unassisted. Just five minutes later, Rangle put a shot into the upper corner off an assist by Talan Pierce. In the 28th minute, Matthew Smotherman scored on assist from Rangle to cap the first half scoring.
In the 42nd minute, Ramirez scored the first of his two second half goals on an assist by Rangle. He scored again 10 minutes later on an assist from keeper Landon Askins.
Rangle got back in the on the scoring action in the 60th, and Chase Cardin buried a shot from 40 yards out in the 75th to cap the scoring.
The Bobcats finished the 12-AA season 1-6 with a win over Lawrence County and several narrow losses in arguably the best district in the Double-A classification.
Fans will be treated to a cross-generational showdown May 1 when the current team will take on Bobcat alumni in a pair of contests. Senior night is set for 2:50 p.m. with varsity versus an alumni team set for 3 p.m. and junior varsity versus an alumni team set for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.