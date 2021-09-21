Even a lengthy weather delay was not enough to slow down a high-powered Giles County offense in a 57-8 region victory versus Community Friday night on Homecoming at Sam Davis Park.
Heavy rain descended upon Sam Davis Park for the majority of Friday night, but a string of lightning strikes in the area just moments before kickoff sent the teams to the locker room for an extended delay.
A second, and eventual third lightning delay ultimately pushed the kickoff time to 8:21 p.m., where Giles County immediately began its offensive onslaught.
The Bobcats (5-0, 2-0 Region 4-AAA) scored on their first two possessions of the ballgame, with starting quarterback Kamauri Turner scampering in from 29 yards out on the first drive and nine on the second.
The visiting Vikings (2-2, 0-1) managed their lone points of the night on their second drive of the ballgame, marching 80 yards on an impressive 15-play drive that culminated in a four-yard rushing score. The Vikings, who did not deploy traditional extra point or punting units, converted the two-point conversion on their lone score to trim the Bobcat lead to 14-8.
“We hate that the weather snuck up on us like that right before kickoff,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Especially on a night like tonight, where you have Homecoming and also a good region opponent coming to town. I was proud of the way our guys kept their cool and waited out the weather delays like that. Sometimes, a delay can really have a negative effect on your team. We kept it together and got a big win.”
Ahead 21-8 at the end of the first quarter, Giles County continued to pour on the points in the first half, eventually building a 43-8 margin at the break.
Senior wide receiver Jayden Abernathy was one of the Bobcats biggest first-half heroes, with the wideout hauling in his first two touchdowns of the season — one from 65 yards and another from 49.
Junior quarterback Eric Goodnight did not start the ballgame, but came in with a flurry of offensive firepower, delivering both touchdown passes to Abernathy. The 100-plus-yard performance was a second straight for Goodnight, who has now thrown three touchdowns in his last two ballgames.
“We had another good night in the passing game,” O’Connor said. “That phase of our offense is slowly coming together and we took even more steps forward tonight. It was good to see both quarterbacks get some quality reps tonight, both running and throwing. Especially with the way the elements were against us. I thought our wideouts ran some really good routes and were very effective in yards after catch.”
The second half saw a running clock for the game’s final 24 minutes, with the Bobcats adding a touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth to cap the blowout victory.
After back-to-back weeks of games with 25-plus carries, senior running back Chaye McElroy saw a bit of a rest Friday, carrying just eight times for 33 yards and a first-half touchdown.
Junior fullback Bryson Gordon had two carries for eight yards, including his first score of the season.
Sophomore running back X’Zorion Randolph had six carries for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.
As a team, the Bobcats rushed 23 times for 204 yards, while completing 13-of-29 passes for 175 yards.
The Bobcats also converted two two-point conversions in the win, including a throwback pass to senior left tackle Landon Askins. Junior linebacker Reed Owens took a direct snap on a left-side sweep for the other conversion.
Sophomore kicker Chase Cardin connected on 2-of-3 extra points, and booted seven of his nine kickoffs into the endzone.
Senior Austin Mayes connected on 3-of-3 extra point attempts.
After their impressive scoring drive in the first quarter, Community’s high-powered offense, which entered Friday’s ballgame averaging 40 points, was shut out.
The Bobcats forced two turnover on downs and two punts in the first half of the lopsided win.
“All and all, I thought tonight was a pretty good ballgame for us,” O’Connor said. “We made some really good plays offensively, our defense was swarming to the football, and our special teams was pretty darn solid. I am proud of the way we stuck to our gameplan despite the Homecoming potential distractions and the weather delay.”
The matchup was the first ever between the two clubs, who are now region rivals. Giles County remained in Class 3A this offseason, but moved over to Region 4, while Community made the leap up in classification from Class 2A.
“Community is a tough ballclub and had quite a bit of momentum rolling in here tonight,” O’Connor said. “It was the first time either one of us had gotten on the field for a region ballgame. The intensity was there, and I am glad our guys showed up ready to play. Any time you can get a region win, it is always a big night.”
