The Giles County boys’ basketball team punched its ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2011 last night via a 53-45 overtime win versus Union City in the Class AA Sectionals.
The Bobcats (24-8) rallied from a deficit in the first half to pull ahead of the Golden Tornadoes (12-20) in the third quarter, but the visitors had gained much of the momentum back in the fourth quarter.
GCHS was able to rally once more, however, and nearly won the ballgame in regulation. A Jack Harper 3-pointer from the corner rimmed out, sending the Bobcats to their first overtime game of the season.
With the two squads deadlocked at 38-38, the overtime period swung dramatically in favor of GCHS on a pivotal sequence that saw UCHS head coach Shane Sisco receive a technical foul.
The Bobcats chased down a loose ball right in front of their own bench and Jake Cardin was bumped, sending the guard to the line for a 1-and-1 opportunity.
Sisco raced outside of his coaching box to object to the call and was promptly given the technical foul.
As result, Cardin converted all four possible free throws and GCHS received the ball back.
With a near double-digit lead for the first time all night, GCHS was able to withstand a late Golden Tornado comeback attempt.
Harper buried a near half-court triple as time expired to give him 17 points and push GCHS’ final margin to eight.
The win sent the Bobcat crowd piling onto the floor inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium where Bobcat players and coaches eventually cut down the nets.
More on this story to follow online at PulaskiCitizen.com and in next week’s edition of the Pulaski Citizen.
