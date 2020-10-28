Giles County started slow but poured it on near halftime and cruised to a 29-0 victory versus last-second scheduled Millington Friday night at Sam Davis Park.
Potentially facing a bye week, the Bobcats (5-6) linked up with the Trojans (2-7) just two weeks ago to schedule the game between the two clubs.
“We never thought we would end up playing a team this far east like Giles County this season,” Trojans head coach Chris Michael said before Friday’s ball game. “But they have obviously lost some games due to COVID scheduling purposes. We did as well, so luckily it all worked out and we were able to make the trip to Pulaski on short notice.”
Sophomore quarterback Riley Cardin threw for two touchdowns, and junior running back Chaye McElroy ran for two more as the Bobcats snagged their first win in two weeks
“We kind of hurt ourselves versus Green Hill last Friday, but I was proud of the way we bounced back tonight,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Millington took the game on short notice and we appreciate their staff for picking us up. I thought we played a strong game tonight and sometimes it’s just good to get in the win column. Tonight was that kind of night.”
The Bobcats and Trojans played a tidy, yet scoreless first quarter, but Giles County opened the scoring early in the second frame when Cardin found wideout Jayden Abernathy on a 36-yard post route.
McElroy scored both of his touchdowns — one from one yard and the other from 33 — in the second quarter to push Giles County ahead 19-0 at the break.
The third quarter saw scoreless action before the Bobcats added a 22-yard field goal in the fourth.
Cardin closed the scoring with an eight-yard pass to tight end Hunter Griggs — the second touchdown catch for the senior in the last three ball games.
“We just played sound football all around,” O’Connor said. “We had minimal mistakes and did a great job of finishing drives when we had the chance. Riley bounced back after a rough go last Friday. Chase ran hard as usual, and the offensive line blocked like we needed. Our defense played one of its best games of the year. I was excited to see us play good all-around football.”
The win was the first for the Bobcats since a 41-6 victory versus Whites Creek back on Oct. 2. The win was also the first non-region win for the Bobcats since a 42-13 victory versus Columbia back on Sept. 11.
The Bobcats will close out their regular season with a high-stakes region matchup versus Pearl-Cohn. The Firebirds (5-0) have outscored their opponents 223-28 in their first five games back since Metro Nashville reopened after COVID-19 cancelations.
The winner of Friday’s ball game will claim the Region 5-AAA championship and the number-one seed in the playoffs. The losing squad will take the number-two seed.
“Pearl Cohn is an awfully tough football team,” O’Connor said. “We will have to give our best effort and maybe catch a break or two. But the good thing is — Friday night will feel like a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. We might not play anyone as tough as Pearl Cohn in the playoffs for a few rounds. This will let our young ball club know what we need to work on as we head into the postseason.”
Kickoff between Giles County and Pearl Cohn is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
