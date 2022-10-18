Giles County found itself in a tightly-contested game at the half, but poured on the pressure in the second half to cruise to a 43-21 win versus Sequatchie County on Homecoming last Thursday night at Sam Davis Park.

The victory locked up a second-straight Region 4-AAA title for the Bobcats (6-2, 3-0) and gave GCHS home-field advantage for the entirety of this year’s Class 3A playoffs.

IMG_7276 web.jpg

Junior rusher X’Zorion Randolph sheds a would-be tackler during last Friday’s win versus Sequatchie County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_7400 web.jpg

Bobcat linebacker Amare Smith wraps up SCHS quarterback Payton Campbell for a sack in the second half last Friday at Sam Davis Park.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

