Giles County found itself in a tightly-contested game at the half, but poured on the pressure in the second half to cruise to a 43-21 win versus Sequatchie County on Homecoming last Thursday night at Sam Davis Park.
The victory locked up a second-straight Region 4-AAA title for the Bobcats (6-2, 3-0) and gave GCHS home-field advantage for the entirety of this year’s Class 3A playoffs.
Playing in a rare Thursday night tilt, the Bobcats never trailed, but found themselves tied on two occasions in the first half against the scrappy Indians (5-3, 3-1).
GCHS kicked off and its defense forced a turnover on the first drive of the night, with junior Tyrick Brown intercepting a pass and returning it 33 yards for a score.
The touchdown would be called back due to an illegal block in the back, but the Bobcat offense ensured they went ahead first as X’Zorion Randolph rumbled in for a short touchdown run to put the Bobcats ahead early.
Trailing 7-0, Sequatchie County answered with an 80-yard drive on its ensuing possession as quarterback Payton Campbell found wideout Brayden Johnson for a short passing score midway through the quarter.
With penalties marring the flow of the first quarter, Giles County was unable to find its rhythm as the quarter continued, turning the ball over on downs inside the SCHS redzone.
Tied at the end of the first, the Bobcats again struck early in a quarter as quarterback Kamauri Turner scooted in on a 17-yard keeper with 10:02 left until halftime to push the lead to 14-7.
But the Indians answered once again, with Campbell finding Johnson on a 53-yard pass play that put SCHS quickly in scoring position.
Campbell called his own number just a few plays later, busting loose for a 19-yard keeper to tie the ballgame at 14-14.
From there, neither team was able to find much offensive production and the game remained deadlocked at the half.
After the halftime break, however, Giles County kicked its offense into high gear, scoring on three occasions in the third quarter.
The Bobcats turned to an uptempo, run-heavy offensive attack and promptly drove 64 yards on the opening drive of the second half, capping the drive with a three-yard touchdown from Turner on fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line.
Ahead 21-14, the Bobcat defense brought pressure on the opening play of the SCHS drive and defensive back Trey Ballentine sacked Campbell, putting the Indians behind the chains and eventually forcing a punt.
Giles County continued the ground-and-pound approach, with Randolph eventually busting free on a 45-yard gallop to paydirt that put GCHS ahead by two scores for the first time all night.
The ensuing defensive possession for Giles County was a mirror image of the first, with a tackle for loss on first down leading to incomplete passes on the next two plays and resulting in a SCHS punt.
With another short field for its offense, the Bobcats pushed the game essentially out of reach with its third score of the quarter — a four-yard tote from Randolph.
The Bobcats caught the Indians out of position on a two-point conversion attempt, pushing their lead to 36-14 as the third period came to a close.
With the game effectively put to bed, the Bobcats added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter, with Turner launching a 33-yard strike to wideout Ethan Ehrhardt down the far sideline.
Ahead 43-14 and having outscored the Indians 29-0 in the second half, the Bobcats were denied the second-half shutout when SCHS blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter and recovered for a touchdown.
“We came out in that first half and did not play our best football by any stretch,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “It was one of those deals where we just challenged our kids at halftime. And they showed tremendous improvement in the second half to put the game out of reach.”
Randolph led the Bobcat offense with 24 carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns. With his effort, Randolph eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season and pushed his rushing touchdown total to 16.
Turner flanked Randolph with 67 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. The junior also completed 4-of-9 passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.
“This was another one of those nights where the run game got going and we just kind of busted things open,” O’Connor said. “Kamauri and the passing game did show signs of improvement, but we just kept riding that momentum with the offensive line and the ground game.”
Defensively, the Bobcats had five tackles for loss on the night and registered two sacks. In addition to Ballentine, linebacker Amare Smith had the other Bobcat sack on the night.
In addition to his interception on the first drive of the night, Brown also forced a fumble, which was recovered by sophomore Kaden Reinhart.
The matchup marked the closest region game for the Bobcats since GCHS joined 4-AAA last season.
“Sequatchie County is a really good football team,” O’Connor said. “They had a solid game plan on offense and they gave us some fits defensively. I was proud of the way our guys hung in there and did not get frustrated. Winning the region championship is one of our goals this season. Now we can hopefully finish the regular season strong and start getting ready for that second season of playoff football.”
The Bobcats return to action this Friday at Class 6A Cleveland for their final non-region ballgame of the season.
GCHS notched a 33-20 victory versus Cleveland last season at Sam Davis Park.
The Blue Raiders (4-4) have been up-and-down this season with four losses, but also own an impressive region win versus Class 6A royalty Maryville earlier this year.
“Any time you jump in classification it’s going to be a tough test,” O’Connor said. “Especially when you go on the road. Cleveland is a really tough football team and they are battle-tested. We will have to be extremely sharp, but this should be a really good test for us as we near the end of the regular season and get ready for playoffs.”
Kickoff in this Friday’s contest is set for 6 p.m. CT.
