The Giles County boys’ basketball team survived a scare at Mt. Pleasant Jan. 24 and then followed up with a home blowout versus Class AAA Spring Hill last Thursday to push its winning streak to eight games.
The victories were crucial for the Bobcats (14-8, 4-0 District 10-AA) for decidedly different reasons.
The win at Mt. Pleasant kept GCHS in the driver’s seat for its first regular-season district title since the 2012-13 season and the home win versus Spring Hill gave GCHS its longest streak since that same 2012-13 campaign.
Both GCHS victories were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
After the non-district matchup versus Spring Hill, the Bobcats jump right back into 10-AA play this week with a game Friday versus Loretto and a makeup game at Lewis County on Saturday.
GCHS 70
Spring Hill 52
The Bobcats swished home six 3-pointers in the first quarter and never looked back in an 18-point victory versus their former district rivals.
GCHS won the opening tip and immediately found Jack Harper open in the corner for a quick triple. After a defensive stop, the Bobcats found Harper near the top of the key for a second 3-pointer to go up 6-0.
GCHS poured in four more shots from distance in the opening frame and led 24-8 after the first quarter.
The shooting barrage would cool slightly in the second quarter, but Giles County still buried four shots from downtown and led 38-22 at the break.
Up nearly 20, the Bobcat offense was held to just 13 points in the third quarter, but the game felt decidedly at hand for GCHS for virtually the entire second half.
Ahead 51-33 after three, the Bobcats gave up 19 points in the final frame as the second unit began to trickle in.
The 70-point effort marked the third time in the last five outings that GCHS had scored 70 or more.
Harper led the scoring onslaught for GCHS, swishing home 24 points on the night. Harper had four of the 11 Bobcat 3-pointers on the night.
Big man Jaceion Coffey and guard Jake Cardin flanked Harper in the scoring column, posting 18 and 15 respectively.
GCHS 61
Mt. Pleasant 54
Giles County had its toughest test of the District 10-AA season from perhaps the most unlikely foe in a 7-point road win versus Mt. Pleasant.
The Bobcats entered the game 3-0 in league play and had won their games by an average margin of 16 points.
But GCHS found itself only up one with just over 3:30 to play versus a Mt. Pleasant squad that entered the night winless in the district.
The Bobcats found a way to claw out the victory, however, relying on 16 points in the second half from senior guard Jake Cardin to secure the win.
The game was a back-and-forth one from the opening tip with Giles County never able to pull ahead by more than 10 points.
The Bobcats led 15-14 after one and 27-22 at halftime. Senior guard Clay Mitchell tossed in 16 of his 20 points in the game’s first two quarters.
Mitchell fell victim to an injury in the second half, which opened the door for Cardin, who also finished with 20 on the night.
In the bonus down the stretch, Cardin used his sharp ball handling skills to draw contact and get to the free throw line. The senior swished home four shots down the stretch to keep the Tigers at bay.
As a team, the Bobcats went 22-of-32 at the line. Mt. Pleasant only went to the line 14 times on the night.
Cardin and Mitchell’s efforts offset an otherwise rough scoring night for GCHS, which saw seniors Jack Harper and Jaceion Coffey combine for just 12 points. Harper scored 8 while Coffey, plagued by foul trouble, was limited to just 4 points.
