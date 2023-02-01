The Giles County boys’ basketball team survived a scare at Mt. Pleasant Jan. 24 and then followed up with a home blowout versus Class AAA Spring Hill last Thursday to push its winning streak to eight games.

The victories were crucial for the Bobcats (14-8, 4-0 District 10-AA) for decidedly different reasons. 



GCHS big man Jaceion Coffey finishes at the hoop in the first half of last Thursday’s non-district win versus Spring Hill.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen


Jake Cardin measures a triple in last Thursday’s Bobcat blowout of Spring Hill.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

