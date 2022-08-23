X’Zorion Randolph ran for over 150 yards and added four touchdowns on the ground to help fuel Giles County to a 35-21 victory versus Lincoln County in its season opener last Friday at Sam Davis Park.
In a game that was entertaining throughout, the Bobcats (1-0) fell behind by a touchdown at three different points in the contest, including a 21-14 deficit in the second half, but managed to scratch out a win versus the Falcons (0-1) in the “Elk River Rivalry.”
Last Friday’s contest was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be listened to HERE.
Lincoln County won the toss and put together a seven-play, 79-yard drive that featured a crucial fourth-down pickup just beyond midfield. After the fourth-down conversion, the Falcons went to the air for the first time, with quarterback TD Tucker finding tight end Angel Martinez for a 34-yard pass down the left seam.
Trailing 7-0 midway through the first, Giles County answered with a sensational drive of its own, marching 80 yards in 11 plays, highlighted by a fourth-down conversion of its own when quarterback Kamauri Turner threw a dart to wideout Ethan Ehrhardt.
The conversion gave the Bobcats the ball at the Falcon three and Randolph popped free for his first rushing score of the night.
Tied at 7-7, the Bobcat defense showed much improvement on its second series of the night, forcing a Falcon punt at its own 25. The punt was dropped by the Bobcats, however, and the Falcons recovered at the Giles County 35 and scored in short order to go ahead 14-7.
Giles County responded yet again, this time in much quicker fashion, rolling 71 yards in seven plays and just 1:48 when Randolph added his second rushing score of the night from a yard out.
Tied 14-14 at halftime, the Bobcats seemed poised to take their first lead of the night on their opening drive of the second half, but penalties backed the Bobcats up and they were forced to punt.
Lincoln County pushed ahead for the third time of the night when they scored on a Tucker rushing touchdown at the 5:29 mark of the third quarter to go ahead 21-14.
The Bobcats turned to Randolph once again, with the junior tailback rushing for the first 33 yards of a drive that began near midfield. Randolph capped the drive with his third score of the evening, this one coming from six yards out.
After three quarters of back-and-forth football, the Bobcats finally broke free in the fourth period.
The defense forced a three-and-out and the offense took over just shy of midfield, but was forced to punt.
Junior special teams ace Chase Cardin buried a punt at the Falcon six-yard line, allowing the Bobcats to flip field position solidly in their favor.
A second three-and-out and punt from the now sputtering Falcon offense gave the Bobcats the ball at the LCHS 31 with just under 10 minutes left in the ballgame.
This time Turner took matters into his own hands, leading the Bobcats down the field and adding a seven-yard rushing touchdown of his own to give GCHS its first lead of the ballgame with 7:56 left in the contest.
A personal foul after the touchdown forced the Bobcats to kick off deep in their own territory, but Cardin blasted a kick that sailed over the Falcon returners heads and landed at the two-yard line, forcing LCHS to scramble and salvage a return.
Now trailing for the first time, Lincoln County gravitated toward its passing game but the Bobcat secondary stood tall and forced an LCHS punt late in the quarter.
Needing just two first downs to ice the ballgame, the Bobcats picked up their first in magical fashion, with Turner breaking free toward the right sideline and throwing a 25-yard pass to Ehrhardt for the first down.
There would be not be another first down, however, as Randolph popped through a gap in the left and rumbled 38 yards to paydirt to push the game to its final 35-21 score.
“This was a tremendous night for a high school football game,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “We had two really big crowds here at The Brickyard and both teams played very hard all night long. Tonight really kind of embodied what high school football is all about.”
After beating the Falcons 51-8 in Fayetteville last year, the Bobcats faced a much-improved LCHS squad last Friday.
The Falcons are under the direction of first-year head coach Eddie Cunningham, a 1999 Richland graduate.
“Lincoln County is a much improved team and gave us all we wanted and then some,” O’Connor said. “Teams that take them lightly this year will be in for a bit of a surprise. This was a fun game versus two old rivals tonight.”
Randolph finished the night with 161 yards on the ground and could have easily eclipsed 200 if not for five Bobcat holding penalties on the night.
The game was Randolph’s first as the team’s starting running back after spending his first two seasons as backup to Bobcat great Chaye McElroy.
“X is a kid that would have been good enough to start for a lot of good teams last year,” O’Connor said. “But he continued to get better and better and had a really strong season even as our backup last year. But tonight, it all came to fruition and he really showed out.”
The Class 3A Bobcats started their season off with a win versus the 5A Falcons and will now hit the road for a matchup versus 5A Nolensville next week. The Knights (1-0) picked up a 38-14 victory versus BGA in their Week 1 matchup.
In an instant classic, the Bobcats rallied from two scores down in the fourth quarter to defeat Nolensville 38-35 at The Brickyard last season.
“Nolensville has a really explosive offense,” O’Connor said. “They were a really good football team last year despite their final record. And they return a lot of talent from that squad a year ago. We will have to be a lot more disciplined and mentally prepared if we want to go on the road and try and get a win.”
Kickoff in Friday’s matchup is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live.
