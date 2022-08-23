X’Zorion Randolph ran for over 150 yards and added four touchdowns on the ground to help fuel Giles County to a 35-21 victory versus Lincoln County in its season opener last Friday at Sam Davis Park.

In a game that was entertaining throughout, the Bobcats (1-0) fell behind by a touchdown at three different points in the contest, including a 21-14 deficit in the second half, but managed to scratch out a win versus the Falcons (0-1) in the “Elk River Rivalry.”

IMG_3151 web.jpg

Bobcat wideout Ethan Ehrhardt hauls in a crucial third down reception during the fourth quarter of Giles County’s win versus Lincoln County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_2852 web.jpg

GCHS’ X’zorion Randolph cuts upfield during the Bobcats win last Friday.  Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

