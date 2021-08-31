Chaye McElroy ran for a career-high 222 yards and three touchdowns on Senior Night as Giles County rallied for a fourth-quarter comeback in a 38-35 victory versus Nolensville at Sam Davis Park Friday night.
On a night where the rushing attack was virtually unstoppable, the Bobcats (2-0) utilized the ground game to complete a two-score comeback in the game’s final quarter.
Giles County completed just four passes on the night, but had 50 carries on the ground for 352 yards.
“It has been a long time since I have seen a regular-season ballgame quite like that,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Nolensville is a really strong football team and our guys just never gave up. We found some rhythm with that big offensive line and just kept riding it all the way to the end.”
Trailing 35-24 with just over nine minutes left in the ballgame, Giles County promptly marched 75 yards down the field and scored on a two-yard run from X’zorion Randolph with 7:13 left on the clock.
An ensuing Bobcat onside kick was there for Giles County’s taking, but Nolensville recovered at their own 45.
Nolensville promptly marched down the field and into the redzone, but a holding penalty stymied a potential touchdown and forced a 31-yard field goal that missed left.
From there, Giles County took over at its own 20 and kept the ball on the ground for a five-play scoring drive, capped by McElroy’s two-yard untouched run up the middle. The senior tacked on an ensuing two-point conversion to give the Bobcats just their second lead of the night, 38-35.
Nolensville’s last-gasp drive ended on when standout quarterback Coby Walton was pushed out of bounds on fourth down well shy of the first-down marker, giving the ball and the victory to the Bobcats.
The stop was a welcome one for the Bobcats, who struggled to contain Walton through the air. The junior completed 18-of-26 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns, including a 76-yard score early in the second quarter on a tipped pass that landed right into the arms of a streaking wide receiver.
“I cannot stress enough how proud I am of the way our guys dug deep tonight,” O’Connor said. “They just kept hanging in there and making plays. Nolensville is a really talented squad and our guys eventually just had a break or two go their way in the end. We had some unlucky things go against us early, but they kind of fell into our favor late.”
Nolensville (0-2), who jumped to Class 5A this season after advancing to the Class 4A semifinals a year ago, threatened to blow the game open in the second quarter, only to see the Bobcats respond and claw back into the contest.
Ahead 21-10 late in the second frame, the Knights had all but quieted the Giles County faithful, before Bobcat return man Tyrick Brown ripped off a 90-yard score.
Brown caught the ball at the 10-yard line near the far sideline and ran toward a hole that had formed near the Giles County sideline around the 30-yard line.
From there, the junior turned on the jets and scampered the roughly 60 remaining yards, darting across midfield back to his right before finding the endzone.
“Tyrick Brown made an absolutely sensational return for us tonight in the kicking game,” O’Connor said. “Momentum was squarely on (Nolensville) side, and Tyrick brought us back to life. We were just glad he had enough energy to go out there and play some defense right before halftime.”
Halftime saw the Bobcats trailing 21-17, but Nolensville added to its lead with a passing score late in the third quarter, pushing the visitors margin to 28-17.
That’s when Giles County started to impose its will on the ground, completing just one pass in its final two drives of the ballgame, despite scoring in short order on each drive and eventually taking the lead for good.
“Our offensive linemen came up at halftime and said ‘coach, we got this, just give us a chance,’” O’Connor said. “I’m really kind of glad we did. That confidence inspired the whole team and kept us moving all the way to the end.”
And with his offensive line opening up big holes on the ground, McElroy reaped the benefits.
The senior running back was unstoppable on the ground, averaging 7.9 yards per carry across his 28 totes — also a career-high. McElroy even played multiple snaps at linebacker for the Bobcats in the second half.
“Chaye was limited last year with injuries and this past week versus Lincoln County due to the nature of the ballgame,” O’Connor said. “When he got going in the second half tonight, there was no stopping him. He runs as hard as any young man I have ever had the chance to coach on Friday nights. We needed him for a few plays out there on the defensive side of the ball, and he was right out there.”
Despite zero playoff implications, Friday’s contest carried the feel of a playoff matchup, with a near-capacity crowd on hand at Sam Davis Park.
The win improved the Bobcats to 2-0 for the first time since the 2014 season.
The contest also marked the first of four consecutive home tilts for the Bobcats, who welcome new Region 4-AAA rival Grundy County to Sam Davis Park next Friday.
“Any time you have a region game, it’s always a challenge,” O’Connor said. “This was a very emotional win for our guys tonight, but next week is even more important with playoff implications on the line. We will celebrate this one, but it’s right back to work on Sunday to prepare for our first region ballgame.”
The Yellow Jackets (0-2) suffered a 52-14 loss at Tyner Academy in their Friday night contest.
“We don’t know a lot about Grundy County,” O’Connor said. “And this will be our first meeting versus them since I’ve been here. But I know they will play tough and give our guys all they have got. We will need another big crowd to come out and support the Bobcats as we open up region play.”
