Giles County racked up over 400 yards on the ground — its highest total in seven years — and made stops defensively in the second half to cruise to a 49-28 victory versus Class 5A Columbia Central last Friday at Sam Davis Park.
The win was a much-needed bounce back victory for the Bobcats (5-2), who entered the showdown after a home loss to Page in their last outing Sept. 23.
Despite the game’s eventual final score, Columbia actually seized momentum first in the contest, driving 80 yards on nine plays and punching in a 15-yard touchdown from running back Kayden McCoy.
The drive chewed up nearly half of the first quarter, but the Bobcats answered in just 14 seconds when junior X’Zorion Randolph scooped up the ensuing kickoff at his own 10, found a crease down the near sideline and rumbled 90 yards for the game-tying score.
After a Bobcat defensive stand forced a punt, the Bobcat offense took its first snaps of the night from its own 25 with just 3:05 left in the first quarter.
The Bobcat drive lasted just three plays and less than a minute, with Randolph busting loose again near the Bobcat sideline and taking a carry 68 yards to paydirt to give GCHS its first lead of the night. Chase Cardin’s extra point was good, giving the Bobcats a 14-7 advantage late in the first.
Giles County nearly recovered an onside kick, but possession went to the Lions near midfield with 2:22 left in the quarter.
The Lions marched 50 yards in seven plays, scoring on the first play of the second quarter on an 11-yard rush from Quortez Gilbert. The Lions missed the extra point, leaving the Bobcats with a 14-13 lead.
The Bobcat offense struck in even quicker fashion on its next drive, with quarterback Kamauri Turner breaking free for an 80-yard keeper score on the first play of the series.
Ahead 21-13, the Bobcat defense began to fatigue after having been on the field the vast majority of the first quarter.
The meticulous Lion Wing-T offense drove 77 yards in 10 plays and ate up nearly six minutes of game clock, scoring on a one-yard keeper from quarterback Luke Uselton with 6:22 left until halftime. The Lions converted a two-point conversion attempt to tie the contest at 21-21.
Giles County’s offense pieced together its longest drive of the half on its ensuing possession, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive with Randolph’s 29-yard rushing score with just over a minute left in the half.
The Bobcats held a 21-14 advantage at the break.
The Bobcats took the second-half kickoff and showed promising signs of extending their lead, but the drive fizzled near the redzone. Cardin attempted a 49-yard field goal that had plenty of leg, but sailed wide left, giving the ball back to the Lions with 5:43 left in the third.
Just three plays later, the Bobcats had the football back as Tyrick Brown stripped Uselton in the backfield and defensive end Jesse Murrey recovered deep in Columbia territory.
This time, the Bobcats cashed in as Turner opened the drive with a 19-yard run and then called his own number on a one-yard keeper on the next play for the score.
Cardin’s extra point attempt rattled off the crossbar and was no good, leaving the GCHS edge at 34-21 late in the period.
Ahead by two scores, the Bobcat defense began to pin its ears back and forced a CCHS punt.
The Bobcat offense popped free for its third quick strike of the ballgame when Turner broke off a 43-yard touchdown on just the third play of the drive. Wideout Ethan Ehrhardt converted a two-point attempt, pushing the Bobcat lead to 42-21 with 11:39 left in the ballgame.
On the ensuing Columbia drive, Bobcat cornerback Tre’von Dangerfield intercepted a pass near midfield and made a 34-yard return to set up the final GCHS touchdown of the night.
After three quick plays put the ball near the goal line, fullback Bryson Gordon capped the drive with a three-yard rushing score. Cardin’s extra-point pushed the Bobcat advantage to 49-21 with just over eight minutes remaining.
The Lions added to their tally with an 82-yard rushing score from Gilbert for the final scoring play of the night.
As the Bobcats got the football back, the Lions were flagged on consecutive plays for personal fouls, pushing GCHS near the redzone with just over seven minutes to go.
On first down at the Lion 28, Turner connected with Ehrhardt on a nine-yard pass — the only Bobcat completion of the night — and Ehrhardt was shoved to the sideline after already stepping out of bounds.
A scuffle between the two teams ensued on the Bobcat sideline, with a total of five personal fouls called between the two teams.
No players from either team were ejected, but the officials declared the game over and both teams headed to their respective locker rooms.
Randolph finished the night with 210 yards on the ground on 15 carries and two rushing touchdowns. The junior’s 90-yard kickoff return for a score pushed his all-purpose yardage to an even 300 on the night.
Turner ran 13 times for 195 yards on the night and three touchdowns. He finished the evening 1-of-3 on pass attempts.
The Bobcat offense’s 419 rushing yards are the most in a game since they ran for 454 in a win versus Tullahoma in 2015.
“Tonight was one of those nights where we really did not even need to throw very much,” O’Connor said. “The offensive line was making huge holes for our runners and the run game just kept clicking all night. I was proud of our effort on offense and our defense made some big stops and had two huge turnovers for us.”
The win marked a fourth-straight for the Bobcats versus the Lions (2-6).
Class 3A Giles County improved to 3-2 on the year versus 5A opponents.
The Bobcats return to Region 4-AAA play this Thursday when they host Sequatchie County in a de facto region championship ballgame. The Indians (5-2) are also 3-0 in region play this season.
Thursday’s contest will also mark Homecoming for the Bobcats.
“This will be a really tough contest versus a well-coached ball club,” O’Connor said. “When you factor in this will be a Thursday game and then the extracurricular stuff that comes with Homecoming, we will have to be very sharp. We are proud of this win versus Columbia, but our game versus Sequatchie County is the biggest game we have had all season considering it is for the region championship.”
Kickoff in Thursday’s matchup is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park and will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live.
