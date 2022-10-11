Giles County racked up over 400 yards on the ground — its highest total in seven years — and made stops defensively in the second half to cruise to a 49-28 victory versus Class 5A Columbia Central last Friday at Sam Davis Park.

The win was a much-needed bounce back victory for the Bobcats (5-2), who entered the showdown after a home loss to Page in their last outing Sept. 23.

Trevon INT Return web.jpg

Tre’von Dangerfield finds space after his second-half interception last Friday night at Sam Davis Park.   Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen

