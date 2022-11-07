Giles County used another dominant night of ground-and-pound offense to claw its way to a 46-8 victory versus Brainerd Friday night at Sam Davis Park in the opening round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
With the win, the Bobcats (8-3) punched their ticket to the second round for a fourth-straight season.
The game started with a bang for the Bobcats as electrifying junior return man Tyrick Brown took the opening kickoff nearly 70 yards down to the Panther 18-yard line.
The Bobcats were stymied in the red zone, however, and had to settle for a 28-yard Chase Cardin field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.
The Panthers deployed an explosive run game of their own, but junior cornerback Kamauri Turner picked off an errant throw and ran the ball back to the BHS 15.
Turner scored in short order, pushing the GCHS lead to 10-0 with 5:31 left in the opening quarter.
Brainerd made its only charge of the night on its next drive when it marched nearly 60 yards for a score. Dangerous wideout Jayun Smith caught an out route and cruised down the far sideline 41 yards for the score. The two-point conversion trimmed the GCHS lead to 10-8 with just under three minutes to play in the frame.
GCHS had its first of two punts on the night on the ensuing drive, but Brainerd was also forced to punt and the snap sailed high, giving the Bobcats ball at the Panther three.
Turner ran in three plays later, pushing the Bobcat edge to 18-8 on the opening play of the second quarter.
After weathering an early storm on defense, the Bobcat stoppers found their rhythm on the next drive as well, with the Panthers failing a fourth-down play near midfield.
GCHS wasted little time going back to Turner and the running back cashed in for his third score of the half.
Ahead 25-8, the Bobcats forced the Panthers to punt again with the kick pinning GCHS with its worst field position of the night at their own 35.
The Bobcat offense, led by senior quarterback Reed Owens, turned once more to Turner on the ground and the junior notched his fourth score of the half.
GCHS got the ball back with just under five minutes until half and Turner did the rest, rushing for his fourth score in the opening quarter plus, this one coming from 29 yards out.
Ahead 32-8 at the break, GCHS recovered an onside kick but was unable to score and saw the drive fizzle out on downs just beyond midfield.
Turner snagged his second pick of the night and made a nimble return to the Brainerd 35.
Owens connected with wideout Tre’von Dangerfield down the near sideline on a beautifully-thrown 30-yard go route that pushed the GCHS advantage to 39-8.
With a running clock in effect for the final 19 minutes, GCHS was able to work in the majority of its backups, but Turner added one last rushing score — his fifth of the night — to account for the game’s final points.
“I thought we played pretty well on both sides of the ball,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Brainerd was on a bit of a heater coming in to this game and they have some elite playmakers. Our defense did a good job of making adjustments and really helped set the tone tonight.”
Turner finished the night with 23 carries for 160 yards and the aforementioned five scores. No other Bobcat had more than five carries.
Owens completed 6-of-7 passes on the night for just 69 yards as the Bobcat ground game set the tone for the majority of the contest.
Dangerfield was the top pass catcher for GCHS, hauling in two catches for 37 yards. Ethan Ehrhardt made three grabs for 23 yards.
Dangerfield also led the Bobcats in tackles with nine total stops — eight of which were solo tackles. Brown and fellow junior Elijah Phillips had five solo stops.
Turner had the two interceptions for GCHS with Smith Collier making a pass breakup in the second half.
Cardin was perfect on his six extra-point attempts in addition to his short field goal.
“The offense was clicking up front and in the run game,” O’Connor said. “Kamauri is rushing the football at a really high level right now with X’Zorion sidelined. He has that true playmaking ability and it’s been fun to watch him transition from quarterback to rusher and wide receiver these last few weeks. Reed was very efficient passing the ball again tonight. We did not ask a lot of him downfield since the running game was working so well. But he made some really good throws and that deep ball to Tre’von was one of the best we’ve had all year. We are excited to see him continue to grow and progress as we have kind of shifted gears on offense.”
Giles County will now meet Loudon (7-4) in a rematch of last year’s thrilling third-round Bobcat playoff victory. Loudon turned back Cannon County 31-7 in its opening-round matchup last Friday.
“Loudon is a really good ballclub over there in East Tennessee,” O’Connor said. “They are extremely well coached and have some deep playoff experience from year’s past. They will be a tremendously tough opponent, but we are fortunate enough to be able to play them here at The Brickyard. They will travel extremely well so we hope we have a tremendous crowd to cheer on the Bobcats.”
Kickoff in Friday’s second-round matchup is set for 7 p.m.
