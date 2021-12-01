Bobcats' Season Ends in Semifinals

Giles County needed to play a near-flawless game, but did anything but that in a 42-12 loss at Alcoa in the Class 3A semifinals last Friday.
The Bobcats (12-1) won the coin toss and deferred their option to the second half, but Alcoa return specialist Jordan Harris corralled the opening kickoff and sprinted 95 yards for a score just seconds into the ballgame.
The Tornadoes (13-1) promptly forced a Bobcat three-and-out, and drove 70-plus yards before settling for a field goal to push the lead to 10-0 just minutes into the contest.
The game turned on its head on the ensuing kickoff, when the Bobcats fumbled the kick —the first of two kickoff turnovers in the half — and Alcoa recovered and scored to push its lead to 16-0 after a blocked extra-point attempt.
Entering the second quarter down by two scores, Giles County was forced to punt once again, and this time there would be no stop in the redzone as sophomore Elijah Cannon plunged into the endzone. Alcoa went for a two-point conversion that failed, leaving the score at 22-0.
The Tornadoes would go on to tack on 20 more points in the first half, as the Bobcats fumbled a total of three times in the first two quarters.
Alcoa led 42-0 at halftime.
“We just flat out made too many mistakes to give ourselves a chance,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Alcoa is as good as it gets in our classification. They are going for seven straight titles for a reason. We had to be flawless tonight and we just never gave
ourselves a real chance.”
With the outcome essentially already decided, the game began to get chippy in the second quarter as both teams were flagged for personal foul penalties.
Presumably this prompted Alcoa to pull its starting unit for the entirety of the second half as the Bobcats tacked on two rushing touchdowns from senior running back Chaye McElroy.
The touchdowns pushed McElroy to 22 for the season and 48 for his stellar Bobcat career. McElroy finished with 100-plus yards on the ground for the seventh time this season.
The points were the first Alcoa’s defense had allowed in seven-plus ballgames, dating back to Sept. 23. On the season, the Tornadoes have now surrendered just 90 points in 14 ballgames.
“I know Alcoa had their second unit in there in the second half, but I was proud of the way our guys kept fighting until the end,” O’Connor said. “To be honest, their second unit is still one of the better defenses our team has played all season. I was extremely proud of the way the seniors kept battling in their final game.”
The loss brought an abrupt end to a stellar season for the Bobcats, who went undefeated in the regular season for just the third time in school history and made their fifth semifinal in program history. The Bobcats are now 2-3 in semifinals, with both wins (2009, 2013) coming when they were placed in the west side of the bracket.
With the loss, the Bobcats say farewell to 13 seniors.
“At the end of the day, a semifinal appearance is a tremendous achievement,” O’Connor said. “All roads were going to eventually end with taking on Alcoa. You hate to come up short at the end, but there can be only one champion. I am tremendously proud of this team and all that they accomplished. The future is bright with this program and Bobcat Nation.”
