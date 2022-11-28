Giles County’s defense held on for as long as it could, but the offensive firepower did not arrive until the game was out of hand in a 38-13 loss to Class 3A powerhouse Alcoa in the state semifinals last Friday at Sam Davis Park.
In a rematch of last year’s semifinal, the Bobcats (10-4) showed tremendous heart on the defensive side of the ball in Friday’s contest versus the dominant Tornadoes (13-1).
After the first offensive drive of the night ended in a Bobcat interception, Alcoa busted loose on its second play from scrimmage for a 43-yard reverse for a touchdown from sophomore playmaker Eli Graf.
Ahead 7-0, the Tornadoes appeared well on their way to another blowout victory, but the Bobcat defense began to stiffen and stopped the Tornadoes on fourth down on two straight drives.
The Bobcat defensive stands brought a boisterous Bobcat crowd to life as GCHS trailed just 7-0 after the first quarter.
But Alcoa’s defense stiffened as well and forced Giles County to punt twice and intercepted another pass from Bobcat quarterback Kamauri Turner.
Despite its best efforts, the Bobcat defense could not withstand constant pressure from the Tornadoes and gave up two touchdown drives in the second quarter to push the game to 21-0 at halftime.
Junior running back Elijah Cannon went in for a short rushing touchdown and quarterback Zach Lunsford connected with wideout Luke Cannon for the third score of the night.
Giles County finished the first half with just three first downs — all of which came on its last drive of the half.
Giles County kicked deep to begin the second half and forced an Alcoa punt, but the offense continued to struggle against a mighty Tornado defensive front.
The Tornadoes tacked on a touchdown midway through the third quarter that pushed the lead to 28-0 and essentially ended any chance of an upset for the Bobcats.
Alcoa added a late third-quarter field goal that pushed the lead to 31-0, but the Bobcat offense never quit and Turner busted loose for the first of two rushing scores on the night.
Down 31-0 after three, GCHS’ junior playmaker popped loose on a rush to the left and rumbled 21 yards to paydirt. The extra-point attempt was no good, leaving the score at 31-6.
Alcoa recovered an onside kick attempt just beyond midfield and scored on a keeper from Graf, who started the game at wide receiver and ended it at backup quarterback.
Down 38-6, the Bobcats put together one final scoring drive of the night as Turner found daylight again on the left side of the line and ran 61 yards untouched for the score. The extra point pushed the game to its final 38-13 margin.
After starting the last three weeks with Reed Owens at quarterback and Turner at running back, the Bobcats deployed a new-look offense that resembled the famous “Notre Dame Box” offense with Turner at quarterback.
Owens did see time at the quarterback position throughout the night as the Bobcats reverted to their usual three, four and eventual five-wide receiver looks in a presumed effort to give the offense a spark.
Turner finished the ballgame with 23 carries for 136 yards and the two Bobcat scores, but the vast majority of Turner’s yardage came in the fourth quarter on the two long touchdowns.
Tre’von Dangerfield carried the ball six times for 17 yards as the primary running back in the first half.
Turner and Owens combined to finish just 2-of-7 passing for 14 yards.
The Bobcats did not have standout junior running back X’Zorion Randolph or speedster Tyrick Brown, both lost due to injury earlier this season.
With the absence of two elite playmakers, the Bobcats’ normally dominant offensive line struggled all night to create holes and space up front against the Tornadoes, who are vying for their eighth-straight 3A title.
“We knew we would face a pretty big challenge up front,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “And having our speedsters would have definitely helped, but Alcoa is just an amazing football team. They have basically zero weak spots and we had to play a near perfect game to beat them.”
Senior linebacker Bryson Gordon anchored the defense for GCHS and sacked Lunsford for the second turnover on downs in the first half.
Senior defensive lineman Omar Randolph assisted on the sack. Randolph and fellow lineman Korey Pounall were not able to wreak as much havoc up front as they traditionally had all season, but they still made several key contributions on the defensive line.
“I am tremendously proud of our defense and the grit they showed all night, but we just couldn’t get things going offensively like we needed to. The defense has been fantastic all year and in some games they gave our offense time to catch up and find its footing. The defense did that again tonight, but we just never got into that rhythm on the offensive side of the ball.”
The Tornadoes will now meet East Nashville (12-2) in a rematch of last year’s state title game.
The Bobcats say farewell to as many as 11 seniors, who helped guide GCHS to back-to-back state semifinal berths. GCHS last made consecutive semifinal appearances during a run from 2011-13 where they made three straight semifinal contests.
“This football team has been a real joy to coach,” O’Connor said. “They all fought for one another, believed in one another and never gave up. They ran into adversity and injuries a few times throughout the year and just kept working and kept improving. We will have a really tough time replacing some of our seniors, but they helped continue to lay the foundation for some really promising teams in the future.”
