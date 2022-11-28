Giles County’s defense held on for as long as it could, but the offensive firepower did not arrive until the game was out of hand in a 38-13 loss to Class 3A powerhouse Alcoa in the state semifinals last Friday at Sam Davis Park.

In a rematch of last year’s semifinal, the Bobcats (10-4) showed tremendous heart on the defensive side of the ball in Friday’s contest versus the dominant Tornadoes (13-1).

Dangerfield, Ballentine.JPG

Senior defensive backs Tre’von Dangerfield (23) and Trey Ballentine (6) stop an Alcoa ballcarrier in the first half of last Friday’s contest.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
Turner 2.JPG

GCHS quarterback Kamauri Turner breaks to the edge during the first half of last Friday’s semifinal loss to Alcoa. Turner led the Bobcats with 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

