Offensive struggles and untimely defensive lapses proved too much for Giles County to overcome in a 17-13 defeat at Green Hill Friday night.
In the first (and likely last) meeting between the Bobcats (4-6) and the brand new Wilson County school, the Hawks (3-5) made just enough plays to secure the victory.
The Hawks were not scheduled to field a varsity team this season, but when former Giles County Region 5-AAA foe RePublic announced it would not field a football team in 2020, the Hawks accepted RePublic’s already determined schedule.
Unlike normal first-year programs, Green Hill’s roster was not limited to just sophomores and freshmen, as upperclassmen in the Mt. Juliet school district had the option to attend either school this year.
Giles County scored on its second offensive possession of the game, with junior running back Chaye McElroy capping the drive with a 36-yard score.
The game was the first one for McElroy in nearly a month, with the running back dealing with a shoulder injury.
Ahead 7-0 midway through the opening quarter, it appeared as if Giles County was primed for a bounce back victory after falling to Marshall County at home the week before.
No such luck would be had, however, as the Bobcat offense did not score again until the final play from scrimmage of the ball game, with 10 seconds remaining and the game all but delivered to the Hawks.
“We just made too many mistakes on the offensive side of the ball to give ourselves a chance,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “If we had a big play, it seemed like there was always a penalty to take it away. If we had promising field position, we just could not put all the pieces together to get the scores we needed.”
Sophomore quarterback Riley Cardin also returned from injury, but struggled to find his offensive rhythm after missing the last two games.
Fellow sophomore signal caller Eric Goodnight was unavailable for Friday’s contest due to injury.
“It was just one of those nights where you felt you could never get going,” O’Connor said. “We tried to ease Riley back into the flow of things, but the entire offense just did not play consistently well all night. Things will get better as we see these guys return from injury.”
Cardin did find senior wideout Jakari Randolph on a 44-yard pass with one second left on the game clock.
Giles County recovered the ensuing onside kick, but time had expired upon the recovery.
McElroy finished the ballgame with 19 carries for 156 yards and the game’s opening score.
Defensively, the Bobcats played well for the vast majority of the ball game, but allowed two big scoring plays to give the Hawks the lead.
The Hawks added a second-quarter field goal to cut the Bobcat lead to 7-3, but then took the lead for good with a 34-yard pass to the right corner of the end zone with just six seconds before the break.
A missed tackle in the open field on the first drive of the second half allowed the Hawks to quickly move deep into the red zone.
Offensive lineman turned fullback Collin Jarrell took a handoff and punched in the one-yard score to push the Hawks lead to 17-7 early in the half.
A string of turnover on downs, punts and interceptions followed for the Bobcat offense.
“Green Hill is a scrappy little team in their first year,” O’Connor said. “They played with confidence all game long and have won three in a row. They are not your normal startup team since they have upperclassmen. We just have to use this game as a teachable moment and get back to work.”
Giles County picked up one final non-region contest, with North Memphis-based Millington set to arrive at Sam Davis Park next Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
