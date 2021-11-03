Giles County entered Friday’s regular-season finale in need of a win to claim an outright region championship and finish the regular season unblemished.
The Bobcats (9-0, 4-0 Region 4-AAA) did just that, scoring 29 points in the second half and pitching a near shutout in a 44-3 win at Cannon County.
The win gave the Bobcats their third undefeated regular season in school history, joining the 1995 and 2012 squads.
The victory also gives the Bobcats the region title, and a coveted top seed in the Class 3A playoffs — which begin this Friday.
“I could not be more proud of the way our guys battled tonight,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “There was a lot riding on this game for it to be the final week. Our guys are just the third undefeated regular-season team in school history. That’s huge. There have been some really good football teams over the years at Giles County.”
The majority of Friday’s game was played in moderate rains, with the Cannon County field ripped to shreds just minutes into the contest.
Giles County received the opening kickoff, marching 70-plus yards down to the Cannon County two-yard line in seven plays. But consecutive false start penalties backed the Bobcats back to the 12, and sophomore quarterback Kamauri Turner threw an interception that was returned to Cannon County’s own 40.
The Bobcat defense forced a punt after a three-and-out — its first of five on the night, and the offense took over at its own 29 midway through the first quarter.
This time, the Bobcats struck quickly, when X’Zorion Randolph rumbled 79 yards for a score on a second-down handoff to put the Bobcats ahead, 6-0. Amarion Sizemore took a direct snap into the endzone for a two-point conversion to push the lead to 8-0.
A second-straight three-and-out by the Bobcat defense gave the ball back to the visitors at their own 20.
Turner promptly found wide receiver Jayden Abernathy on a deep ball, streaking 80 yards into the endzone for the longest Bobcat pass play of the season. Chase Cardin’s ensuing extra-point attempt pushed the lead to 15-0 with 2:49 left in the first quarter.
The Bobcat defense stood tall on two more occasions in the half, securing a 15-0 lead as the teams went in to intermission.
The second half broke in Giles County’s favor thanks to stellar special teams play, as the Bobcats blocked a punt which led to a Chaye McElroy touchdown to make the score 22-0 just three minutes into the half.
Ahead 22-0, the Bobcats tacked on another score in short order when Randolph broke loose for a 22-yard score at the 6:08 mark of the third quarter.
Punting woes continued to plague Cannon County, who saw its final punt attempt of the night sail into the endzone and corralled for a Bobcat safety that moved the score to 31-0.
Turner added a 17-yard rushing score to push the lead to 38-0, before giving way to backup Eric Goodnight. Goodnight himself got into the scoring action, scampering in on a nine-yard tote in the fourth quarter that capped the Bobcat scoring.
The Lions (5-4, 2-1) scored their lone points of the night late in the contest on a 26-yard field goal from Jack Byford.
The Bobcats outgained the Lions by a whopping 394-79 margin, including a lopsided 259-72 margin in rushing — against a Lion Wing-T offense that averaged 225.5 yards per game on the ground prior to Friday’s contest.
“Our defense played as well as you could possibly expect to play versus a team and an offense like Cannon County,” O’Connor said. “Cannon County has a pretty solid football team and had us outsized at several positions tonight. Our guys just stuck to their assignments and did a great job of flying to the football and wrapping up.”
Randolph was the Bobcats top offensive threat, rushing seven times for 138 yards and the aforementioned two scores. His backfield mate McElroy was only called on for five carries for 15 yards, but had the opening score of the third quarter.
Turner finished the night 7-of-12 passing for 135 yards. Abernathy made the most of his two catches, finishing the night with 80 yards at wideout. Amarion Sizemore hauled in five targets on the night, and just narrowly missed two big receptions — one in each half — that would have led to a potentially huge night.
“I thought the offense played very well at times tonight,” O’Connor said. “We had a rough start there with a turnover in the redzone. That set us back a little bit, but I was proud of the way they hung in there and found their rhythm. X’Zorion had a big night rushing, and Kamauri got into a little rhythm running and throwing there in the second half. I like where we are headed offensively.”
With the win, Giles County earned the number one seed in the Class 3A playoffs, and earned the right to host its first-round opponent — Sweetwater.
The Bobcats have now made the playoffs 15 times in the last 16 seasons, with TSSAA-mandated forfeits causing the lone blemish in 2018.
Sweetwater (4-5) needed a win Friday to ensure playoff qualification and got it in its Friday contest at McMinn Central. The 28-23 victory gave the Wildcats the fourth and final spot out of Region 3-AAA.
Friday’s win was the lone region win of the season for the Wildcats, and marked a second straight victory after suffering three consecutive losses to start the month of October.
Friday’s matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two ballclubs.
“You are always thrilled just to be able to extend your season and make the playoffs,” O’Connor said. “Being able to play at The Brickyard in the playoffs is even sweeter. We told our kids to savor (Friday’s win) for 24 hours, and then it’s on to the next one. The second season is officially upon us, and we will need to be at our very best each and every single week.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
