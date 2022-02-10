The Giles County boys’ basketball team notched two victories in three games last week, placing itself squarely in the mix for District 10-AA’s third seed entering the final week of the regular season.
The Bobcats knocked off Lewis County on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at home, dropped a contest at Loretto last Friday, and then defeated Lewis County a second time in Hohenwald last Saturday.
With the wins, the Bobcats improved to 3-3 in district play, and will need to win at least one of its two remaining ballgames to ensure a third-place finish in District 10-AA, which also carries an automatic berth into the Region 5-AA tournament.
Giles County Sweeps Lewis County
The Bobcats caught fire early and swished home 14 3-pointers en route to a 76-68 victory in Hohenwald last Saturday to sweep the season series versus Lewis County.
The win moved the Bobcats to 3-3 in District 10-AA with just two games remaining.
The Bobcats led for virtually the entire contest, building a 20-17 edge at the end of the first quarter, a 10-point halftime margin and threatened to blow the game open in the fourth before settling for the eight-point win.
Just five Bobcats found their way onto the scoresheet, but every Bobcat starter finished in double-figures, highlighted by junior Jack Harper’s 22-point night.
Harper was the maestro for the Bobcat offense, scoring at will in the second half. Harper connected on three shots from downtown in the win, and helped preserve the win with three big free throws in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Kamauri Turner also had a hot hand from downtown, burying four triples in a 16-point night. Lewis County often dared Turner to shoot, which he happily obliged — particularly in the second half.
Clay Mitchell added 14 points for the Bobcats, also hitting four 3-point shots on the night.
Point guard Jake Cardin tacked on 12 more points for the Bobcat backcourt, while big man Jaceion Coffey added 12 himself.
Interior Defense Dooms Bobcats
Giles County improved its scoring, but defensive woes continued in its rematch last Friday versus Loretto, with the Bobcats falling 79-55.
Less than 10 days after scoring just 32 points at home versus Loretto, the Bobcat offense found its stride in the second showdown, showing improved scoring ability with the return of point guard Jake Cardin.
But Loretto’s deadly combination of sharp shooting and strong post play once again doomed the Bobcats as the Mustangs used 3-pointers and layups to hand the Bobcats a second lopsided defeat.
Giles County actually led the contest after the first quarter, 17-12, but the Mustangs found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter, turning a five-point deficit into a 32-25 halftime lead.
Cardin notched 16 points in the losing effort for Giles County. Backcourt mate Jack Harper added 13 in the defeat.
Combo guard Clay Mitchell scored 10 points as the lone other Bobcat in double-figures.
Loretto was led by big man Tabias Sirmones, who scored 17, highlighted by an emphatic, two-handed jam late in the contest.
Giles County Downs Lewis County
A sluggish start threatened to doom Giles County, but the Bobcats found their rhythm offensively in an 83-45 win versus Lewis County on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Playing against a pesky 2-3 zone for virtually the entire night, the Bobcats broke through in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 28-8 in the frame and taking a 35-20 lead into halftime.
From there, the Bobcats never looked back and turned a first-quarter deficit into a running clock cruise by the end of the night.
Every Bobcat on the roster scored in the blowout as Giles County emptied the bench for the majority of the fourth quarter.
Jack Harper poured in 20 points on the night to lead all scorers.
Jake Cardin flanked Harper with 16 points.
The 83 points were a season-high for the Bobcats, and marked the most in a Bobcat victory since Giles County defeated Page, 93-57, back on Jan. 4, 2013.
