Giles County knew it needed at least one victory last week to avoid falling to fourth place in the final District 10-AA standings.
And, after splitting games versus Summertown and Mt. Pleasant, the Bobcats landed safely in third place in the district, setting up a potentially favorable postseason run.
The Bobcats begin their tournament quest this Friday with a third meeting versus No. 2 seed Loretto.
Bobcats Drop Regular Season Finale
Despite leading most of the game, the GCHS Bobcats dropped their final regular season game Friday 65-59 at Mt. Pleasant.
The Bobcats had already secured the third seed in the upcoming District 10-AA tournament, but were seeking to win the fifth game of their final six matchups.
The Bobcats fell behind by six points early until Clay Mitchell drained two three pointers to tie it up. From there, Giles County held the lead for most of the game, but only by as many as six to eight points.
Mt. Pleasant did a good job on the defensive boards, holding the Bobcats to one shot per possession, but the Bobcats were stingy on their defensive end, altering shots and forcing twice as many steals as the Tigers.
Giles County was up 27-25 at halftime led by seven points from Mitchell, six from Jake Cardin and five from Jaceion Coffey.
While Cardin exploded for 15 second half points, Mt. Pleasant got 11 from Nick Brown and eight from Demarkus Brown in the final two periods.
The Tigers held key Giles County scorer Jack Harper to just eight points, while Cardin finished with 21 to lead all scorers. Mitchell had 12 points, Coffey with six, Kamauri Turner with four and Joe Dangerfield and Kareem Bryant with three each.
Bobcats Stun Summertown at Home
Giles County put together its best performance of the season in an 85-77 victory versus Summertown on Feb. 8 inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
Against a previously undefeated district foe in Summertown, Giles County locked up its win early, outscoring the high-powered Eagles in the final three quarters.
Summertown came out hot early, scoring 24 points in the first quarter while taking a 24-17 lead.
Giles County rallied in a big way in the second frame, outscoring the visitors by a 20-11 margin to take a 37-35 lead into the locker room.
The Bobcats stood tall in the second half, building their lead to nearly double-digits on a few occasions, but scoring just enough to fend off a late Eagles rally.
The starting five did almost all of the scoring, pouring in 81 of the team’s 85 on the night. Giles County connected on nine 3-pointers in the victory.
Junior guard Jack Harper led the offensive charge with 28 points, while teammates Jaceion Coffey and Jake Cardin scored 16 each.
Kamauri Turner and Clay Mitchell scored 11 and 10, respectively, while big man Joe Dangerfield provided a quality spell of bench play and finished with four points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.