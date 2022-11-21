Giles County had a shaky first quarter, but found its stride in plenty of time to pull away for a 24-13 victory versus Sweetwater in the Class 3A state playoffs last Friday night at Sam Davis Park.
The game was broadcast live on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS” or visiting PulaskiCitizen.com
For a second-straight week, the Bobcats (10-3) relied on a strong effort from its defense, which did not allow a point after the first play of the second quarter.
Kamauri Turner played yet another complete game for Giles County, scoring three rushing touchdowns while also making key plays at wide receiver and quarterback.
“This was a really fun football game between two teams worthy of being in the quarterfinals,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “It’s kind of exactly what you would hope for in a game this late in the season. Sweetwater is a really good football team and they stunned us a bit in the first quarter, but I was very proud of the way our kids battled all night and turned it around for the big win.”
Friday’s contest started with an onside kick as GCHS appeared to recover the surprise kick, but officials ruled that the Bobcats recovered the kick one yard shy of the required 10 yards.
Sweetwater was forced to punt, however, and the Bobcat offense took over for its first drive at its own 10-yard line.
The Bobcat drive lasted just one play as junior running back X’Zorion Randolph fumbled and gave Sweetwater the ball right back. Randolph, who missed the last three games due to injury, was visibly hobbled after the fumble and did not return to the ballgame.
Sweetwater took over at the Bobcat 10-yard line and elected to run a play on fourth down, which ended in a rushing touchdown for senior standout rusher Malik Arnett. The extra point pushed the Wildcats ahead 7-0 with 6:17 left in the quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Turner made his presence immediately known as the explosive return man brought the kick back just beyond midfield.
The Bobcats would put together an 11-play drive that ate up nearly the remaining six minutes of the quarter and ended on a one-yard rushing score from Turner. Quarterback Reed Owens was a perfect 2-for-2 passing on the drive as the Bobcat offense showed great balance versus the Wildcats.
Sweetwater struck for a big play of its own on the very next play, returning the kickoff 69 yards to the Bobcat 26.
After a penalty backed the Wildcats up 10 yards, quarterback Landen Boyd found wideout Wesley Bean down the right sideline for a 35-yard gain to put SHS in prime scoring position.
Arnett rumbled in one play later for his second touchdown of the night, giving Sweetwater a 13-7 lead just one play into the second quarter. The Bobcats blocked the ensuing extra-point attempt, leaving the door open for an early go-ahead opportunity.
The Bobcat offense was forced to punt, but the defense began to impose its will and forced a quick Sweetwater punt.
GCHS again turned to Turner, who helped guide the Bobcats down the field and wiggled his way into the endzone with 6:03 left in the half. Chase Cardin’s extra-point gave GCHS its first lead of the night at 14-13.
From there, the defense continued to ride the momentum as they forced the first of two turnovers on the night.
On a crucial fourth down attempt near midfield, defensive end Korey Pounall broke loose on the left side of the line and snagged a bobbled toss attempt to Arnett out of the air.
The turnover gave GCHS all the momentum it would need for good, as Turner began to impose his will on the ground for GCHS.
From there, the Bobcats would march down the field in just four plays to extend their lead. After an Owens incompletion, the Bobcats handed off three straight times to Turner, the third of which dazzled the Sam Davis Park crowd as he escaped a surefire tackle and scooted down the left sideline 14 yards for the score.
Ahead 21-13, the Bobcats eventually forced a Sweetwater punt and tried one last attempt for first-half points, but had to settle for the eight-point lead at the halftime intermission.
The second half was not the most aesthetically pleasing effort for the Bobcat offense, but the damage had been done.
GCHS scored just three points in the second half as Cardin connected on a 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter.
That allowed the Bobcat defense to pin its ears back and put the pressure on a now one-dimensional Sweetwater attack.
The Bobcats forced Sweetwater to punt three times and also nabbed an interception when Dakota Jackson made a diving snag in the later stages of the fourth quarter.
Turner finished the game with another eye-popping stat line, rushing 27 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns. The junior has now scored 11 touchdowns this postseason and has ran for 30 scores, thrown for five and caught one.
Turner also caught three passes for 21 yards and was a perfect 2-for-2 passing for 28 yards.
A week after throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble, Owens turned in a much more efficient performance as he connected on passes to five different receivers on the night.
Defensively, the Bobcats were led by linebacker Bryson Gordon who accounted for 10-plus total tackles on the night. Defensive back Trey Ballentine also had a strong night providing support on both run and pass defense all night.
Pounall and Jackson notched interceptions while Omar Randolph and Elijah Phillips recorded sacks.
“That defense is playing some really good football right now,” O’Connor said. “Sweetwater is a big, physical team and our defense kind of had its way with them for much of the night. Especially there in the second half. I could not be more proud of that defensive effort.”
With the win, the Bobcats advance to Friday’s state semifinals for a second-straight season. The semifinal berth is the sixth in school history for GCHS.
The Bobcats will earn a rematch versus Class 3A powerhouse Alcoa (12-1), which dismantled Gatlinburg-Pittman 56-21 in its semifinal contest last Friday.
“Alcoa is the gold standard for 3A football in the state of Tennessee,” O’Connor said. “They just seemingly do not ever have a down year. They are an extremely strong team again this year and our guys will have to absolutely play their best game of the season to have a chance of knocking them off. But tonight, we are going to enjoy this victory over Sweetwater and the chance to extend our season one more week.”
Kickoff in Friday’s matchup is set for 7 p.m.
