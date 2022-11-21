Giles County had a shaky first quarter, but found its stride in plenty of time to pull away for a 24-13 victory versus Sweetwater in the Class 3A state playoffs last Friday night at Sam Davis Park.

The game was broadcast live on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS” or visiting PulaskiCitizen.com

IMG_5844 web.jpg

GCHS running back Kamauri Turner cuts upfield during a run in last Friday’s Bobcat win.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_5900 web.jpg

Bobcat defensive lineman Elijah Phillips brings down Sweetwater’s quarterback during last Friday’s 24-13 victory at Sam Davis Park.   Chandler Harmon/ Pulaski Citizen 
IMG_5930 web.jpg

Reed Owens fires a pass during last Friday's Bobcat win versus Sweetwater.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

