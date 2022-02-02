The Giles County boys’ basketball team appeared to build momentum last week with a victory versus Mt. Pleasant, but suffered a disappointing setback versus Loretto in a pair of midweek District 10-AA showdowns inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
After a hard-fought loss at 10-AA favorite Summertown on Jan. 21, the Bobcats rebounded nicely with a 54-30 home win versus Mt. Pleasant on Jan. 25, but dropped a 62-32 contest to Loretto just 24 hours later.
The losses moved the Bobcats to 1-2 in district play, with three more matchups set to take place this week.
Bobcats Stumble
Versus Mustangs
Giles County never found its offensive footing and eventually lost its defensive presence in a blowout defeat to Loretto.
The loss was a disappointing one for the Bobcats, who had shown improvement in recent contests and evened their district record just one night prior.
Loretto led the entirety of the contest, and held Giles County to just 14 points at halftime.
The Mustangs, meanwhile, utilized their skill and size in the paint to convert high-percentage shots and backdoor cut the Bobcats down.
Still without starting point guard Jake Cardin due to illness, Giles County was led by Clay Mitchell, who finished with eight points. Big man Jaceion Coffey added seven.
Junior guard Jack Harper was held to just two points on the night.
Loretto was led by Caleb Davis, who swished home 18 points.
Giles County Drops Mt. Pleasant
In just their second meeting in the last 20 years, Giles County raced out to an early lead and never looked back in a win versus Mt. Pleasant.
Clay Mitchell, playing his second-straight game as the starting point guard, poured in 20 points on the night to help propel the Bobcats to victory.
In the first-ever clash between foes as district opposition, the Bobcats also got 18 points from Jack Harper to cruise to the easy win.
The Bobcats led by a 35-25 margin at halftime, and ballooned their lead to nearly 20 points before eventually claiming the 16-point victory.
The contest was the first meeting between the two programs in seven seasons, dating back to a clash in the Lawrence County Christmas Classic in 2014.
