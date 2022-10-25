Tyrick Brown web.jpg

Tyrick Brown carries the ball in Friday’s game at Cleveland while Ethan Ehrhardt and Bryson Gordon look to block. The Bobcats look to rebound Thursday against Cannon County. Kickoff at Sam Davis is at 7 p.m.   KEVIN CANNON / CLEVELAND DAILY BANNER

A combination of injuries and sloppy offensive play led to a frustrating night as Giles County fell 24-10 at Cleveland last Friday night.

Playing their sixth contest of the season against a team in a higher classification, the 3A Bobcats (6-3) made their biggest jump of the season when they met the Class 6A Blue Raiders (5-4).

Kamauri Turner web.jpg

Bobcat quarterback Kamauri Turner looks to pass in Friday’s game at Cleveland.   KEVIN CANNON / CLEVELAND DAILY BANNER

Tags

Load comments