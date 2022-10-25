A combination of injuries and sloppy offensive play led to a frustrating night as Giles County fell 24-10 at Cleveland last Friday night.
Playing their sixth contest of the season against a team in a higher classification, the 3A Bobcats (6-3) made their biggest jump of the season when they met the Class 6A Blue Raiders (5-4).
The game took a pivotal turn on Giles County’s very first offensive drive, with standout running back X’Zorion Randolph suffering an apparent lower-body injury. The injury shocked the Bobcat offense, which sputtered for much of the night without its All-State caliber rusher.
Neither team was able to find its offensive footing in the first quarter, with both defenses forcing stops and the two teams trading punts.
Deadlocked with no score after one, the Bobcats put together their best offensive drive of the first half when quarterback Kamauri Turner broke free for a 47-yard gallop down the left edge before being tackled at the Cleveland eight yard line.
Turner nearly broke free for the final burst needed to score, and the tackle proved pivotal when he was intercepted just a few plays later on third and goal.
With momentum on their side, Blue Raider running back Isaiah Davis broke loose on an inside zone handoff and rumbled some 60 yards downfield Davis was eventually tackled, but the Blue Raiders scored in short order on an eight-yard keeper from quarterback Drew Lambert.
Ahead 7-0, the Blue Raiders intercepted another Turner pass just two plays into the ensuing drive, giving CHS a chance to push its lead to two scores.
The Bobcat defense held off the Blue Raiders as best it could and forced CHS to attempt a long field goal that sailed through the uprights and pushed the score to 10-0 just before halftime.
With Randolph now sidelined for the duration of the game, the Bobcats never pieced together a proper scoring drive in the first half and found themselves trailing 10-0 at the break.
GCHS took possession offensively to start the second half, but promptly went three-and-out, giving the ball back to a now enthused Blue Raider offense.
Davis again broke free on another big run, eluding two Bobcat would-be tacklers and scampering 74 yards to pay dirt. The Blue Raider extra point pushed the home team’s lead to 17-0 midway through the third quarter.
The Bobcat offense continued to struggle mightily, with Turner and backup quarterback Reed Owens alternating snaps at both running back and quarterback.
The biggest break of the night for GCHS came late in the third when a muffed punt gave the Bobcats the ball at the CHS 31.
The Bobcat drive did not result in a touchdown, but GCHS trotted out junior kicker Chase Cardin, who booted home a 52-yard field goal that seemingly had another four to five yards of clearance to spare.
The kick is believed to be the longest field goal in school history.
Trailing 17-3 at the end of the third quarter, the Bobcats showed sudden rejuvenation, but were unable to put together enough offensively to seriously claw back into contention.
Cleveland tacked on a fourth-quarter score that pushed the lead to 24-3 and essentially ended the ballgame.
Turner completed a three-yard touchdown pass to Tre’von Dangerfield on fourth down near the end of the game for GCHS’s lone touchdown on the night.
“Hats off to Cleveland on playing a really good football game tonight,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “They came out and executed very well for most of the night. We had a tough loss there with X’Zorion going down early in the ballgame. That zapped some of our momentum and shook up quite a bit of our gameplan. But Cleveland stuck to their gameplan and made us pay with their good rushing attack. Tonight was just not our night.”
Unfortunately for the Bobcats, Randolph was not the only major injury sustained during the contest as defensive linemen Omar Randolph and Korey Pounall both went down in the second half.
After missing a few plays, Randolph returned to the game, but Pounall’s injury occurred late in the contest and he did not return.
The severity of the injuries could alter the trajectory of the Bobcats’ upcoming playoff run.
“You hate to lose any one to an injury at any time,” O’Connor said. “But we really hated to see some key guys go down like that tonight. We have a terrific athletic training staff and we will just get in there next week and see how things are. We try and build as much depth as possible, but we will just have to see where we stand.”
Despite the loss to Cleveland, the Bobcats are still assured of home-field advantage for the remainder of the season, beginning with their showdown versus Cannon County this Thursday.
By winning the Region 4-AAA title in Week 9 versus Sequatchie County, the Bobcats earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A playoffs and would be in line to host every game — regardless of their potential opponent.
“Cannon County is going to be another tough region foe for us,” O’Connor said. “They played us pretty close at their place last year in the elements. We were required to schedule a Thursday game this year by TSSAA rule, so this is the one that was chosen. That means our gameplan and condensed week will have to be somewhat rushed, but it also means one less day of rest for those that are nursing injuries.”
“But the playoffs are right around the corner. Every team is banged up and it sort of comes down to which teams are the hungriest and want it more. We need to close out the regular season with a win in front of a good crowd this Thursday and then we can turn our attention to the postseason.”
Kickoff in this Thursday’s “Pink Out” game is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.