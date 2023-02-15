The Giles County boys’ basketball team closed its regular season with two more victories last week, finishing unbeaten in District 10-AA and pushing its winning streak to 12.

After surviving a real scare Feb. 7 at Summertown, the Bobcats (18-8) capped the regular season with a dominant 79-58 home victory versus Mt. Pleasant last Friday.

Jaceion Coffey rises for a 3-point attempt in last Friday’s GCHS win versus Mt. Pleasant. Coffey finished with 17 in the win for the Bobcats.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
GCHS senior Matt King hoists a 3-pointer in the second half of last Friday’s win versus Mt. Pleasant. King finished with a career-high 12 points on Senior Night.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
Jake Cardin rises and floats a shot toward the hoop in last Friday’s Bobcat win versus Mt. Pleasant.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

