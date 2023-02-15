The Giles County boys’ basketball team closed its regular season with two more victories last week, finishing unbeaten in District 10-AA and pushing its winning streak to 12.
After surviving a real scare Feb. 7 at Summertown, the Bobcats (18-8) capped the regular season with a dominant 79-58 home victory versus Mt. Pleasant last Friday.
The wins pushed GCHS to 8-0 in the district this season and gave them the No. 1 seed in this week’s District 10-AA tournament.
GCHS will meet either Mt. Pleasant or Lewis County Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinal. The tournament will be held at Mt. Pleasant after initially being scheduled to take place at Columbia State Community College.
Both GCHS games last week and all of the Bobcat tournament games will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
GCHS 79
Mt. Pleasant 58
The Bobcats were able to get the full senior class involved in a 79-58 win over Mt. Pleasant on senior night Friday.
The victory was the Bobcats’ 12th in a row and completes a perfect 8-0 run through the district regular season schedule. With the top seed in the district tournament, the team clinched a first round bye and an automatic berth in the region tournament.
After GCHS had previously struggled early against Mt. Pleasant on the road, the Bobcats rode a hot shooting night to an early lead.
Matt King earned the nod alongside Joe Dangerfield to fill out an all-senior starting lineup. King showed a soft touch on a pair of jump shots to hand his team a 4-0 lead.
Harper’s was the hottest hand in the opening half, knocking down five 3-point baskets by halftime for 17 points.
The Bobcats saw some defensive lapses in the second quarter, though, leading only 43-31 at the break.
Jaceion Coffey and King picked up where Harper left off, leading the charge offensively down the stretch and both also brought the crowd to its feet with rim-rattling dunks.
King was the first to get a crack at the flush when he finished on a fast break one-handed, but Coffey’s was the highest-flying feat of the night when he brought down a two-handed slam.
Harper finished with a game-high 23 points. Coffey was second with 17.
King scored a season-high 12. Jake Cardin chipped in 11. Clay Mitchell scored 7. Dra Daly added 4.
Kamauri Turner scored 2 points and Karem Bryant, Joe Dangerfield and Tre’von Dangerfield each added a free throw.
Giles County 65
Summertown 64
Giles County lost its early lead and had to fight to the very end to get it back, outlasting Summertown in an instant classic between the two district rivals.
Down 64-63 with just over three seconds remaining, Giles County senior Jack Harper snagged a rebound after Summertown missed two free throws.
Instead of being forced to scramble upcourt, however, Harper was fouled while securing the rebound and went to the free throw line for two shots with just 1.9 seconds on the clock.
Harper calmly swished home the first attempt and then buried the second as well, giving GCHS an improbable comeback in the game’s final seconds.
GCHS led by nearly double-digits for a huge chunk of the first half and held a 30-21 lead at the break, but Summertown used a third-quarter surge to pull ahead and erase all of the first-half momentum from the Bobcats.
As Summertown’s confidence grew with each bucket, the Bobcats found themselves trailing by seven in the fourth quarter in a hostile road environment.
But the veteran leadership of GCHS began to take hold as they whittled the lead down to just one possession in the final moments.
Harper nearly put the Bobcats ahead with a field goal late in the contest. His open midrange jumper would not fall, however, and the rebound was picked up by freshman guard Jackson Bennett, who was promptly fouled.
Bennett missed the first and then did not connect on the second, setting the stage for Harper and the Bobcats to snatch a last-gasp road victory.
Giles County was led in scoring by Kamauri Turner, who finished with 17. Senior guard Clay Mitchell added 16. Jake Cardin and Jaceion Coffey both finished with 11. Harper closed the night with 8.
