Giles County took control early and never relinquished it in a 77-39 dismantling of Lewis County in the District 10-AA tournament semifinals last Friday at Mt. Pleasant.
The win marked 13 in a row for Giles County (19-8), who entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed after posting an 8-0 record in 10-AA in the regular season.
The Bobcats controlled last Friday’s game virtually from the opening tip and utilized four first quarter 3-pointers to put distance on the Panthers (8-20).
GCHS continued its offensive onslaught in the second quarter and racked up a 39-22 lead at halftime. The Bobcats buried three more triples in the second quarter to finish with seven makes from beyond the arc in the first half.
The third quarter is where Giles County put the contest to bed as they scored 25 points and took a 30-point lead into the final frame.
The Bobcat defense set the tone in the second half, notching several steals at halfcourt that led directly to fastbreak points.
Junior big man Jaceion Coffey was often the beneficiary as he slammed home a thunderous dunk in the period and converted two strongly contested layups.
The fourth quarter saw GCHS sub in the majority of its second and third unit as they invoked a running clock versus the Panthers.
Coffey led the Bobcats with 17 points while teammates Jake Cardin and Jack Harper added 15 and 14, respectively. Harper had the sharp stroke early for GCHS as he buried three big 3-point buckets in the first half.
As a team, the Bobcats finished with nine triples.
Clay Mitchell nearly joined his two other starters in double-figures, finishing the contest with 9 points.
Kamauri Turner, who was a major defensive presence in the ballgame, finished with 6 points. Tre’von Dangerfield added 5, Matt King scored 3 and Cade Nivens, Malachi Brown, Latarious Brewer and Kareem Bryant all added 2 points each.
Cade Lomax and Dyer Barnes led Lewis County with 9 points each. Bryson Clayburn, who had 28 versus Giles County earlier this month, was held to just 8.
Last Friday’s Bobcat victory was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
The win also sent the Bobcats to a district title game for the first time since 2017.
Giles County, seeking its first district tournament title since 2008, was set to meet Loretto in the championship game Tuesday. Results of that contest were not available at press time.
