Giles County took control early and never relinquished it in a 77-39 dismantling of Lewis County in the District 10-AA tournament semifinals last Friday at Mt. Pleasant.

The win marked 13 in a row for Giles County (19-8), who entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed after posting an 8-0 record in 10-AA in the regular season.

IMG_1075 WEB.jpg

Junior forward Malachi Brown prepares for takeoff in the second half of last Friday’s GCHS 10-AA tournament victory over Lewis County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments