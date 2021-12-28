Quietly improving as of late, the Giles County boys’ basketball team burst through for one of its biggest regular-season wins in recent memory last Tuesday, defeating Class A powerhouse Fayetteville, 61-41, inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
The win was a satisfying one for the Bobcats (3-7), who defeated former district rival Forrest on Friday, Dec. 17, and suffered two nail-biting losses to Marshall County and Fayetteville on Dec. 10 and Dec. 14.
The 20-point margin of victory was the largest in a Bobcat win since they defeated former district foe Community, 72-47, on Jan. 30 2018.
The Bobcats seized control of the contest early, racking up a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and building to a 25-14 margin at the half.
Giles County began to assert itself in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers (6-5) by a 23-10 margin. The scoresheet was balanced in the third frame for the Bobcats, with five different scorers finding their way onto the scoresheet.
The fourth quarter also belonged to the Bobcats, who pulled away from the Tigers for the 20-point victory.
Junior guard Jack Harper stole the show offensively, leading all scorers with 19 points in the win for the Bobcats. Harper connecting on three triples in the win, and scored 12 of his 19 in the second half.
The offensive bright spot of the night belonged to sophomore guard Kamauri Turner, however, who scored 13 points in just his fourth game since the conclusion of the Bobcats football season.
Turner scored 10 of his 13 in the second half, including a seven-point scoring spurt in the third quarter.
Big man Jaceion Coffey added 10 points for the Bobcats in the win.
Giles County now pauses its schedule until returning in 2022. The Bobcats return for a matchup at rival Marshall County in Lewisburg on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
