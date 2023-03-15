Giles County had to wait 12 years to get back to the state tournament.
It had to wait less than 12 hours to find out its first-round opponent.
Just hours after knocking off Union City in the Class AA Sectional March 6, the Bobcats learned their tournament path as they drew a matchup versus Power Center Academy this Thursday afternoon at MTSU’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
“There are only eight teams left and we are thankful to be one of them,” Bobcat head coach Nick Campbell said. “Every team that has made it this far is really good, and so we are going to have to play our best to beat anyone remaining.”
Formerly held as part of an official ceremony in Murfreesboro, the tournament draw has now been shortened to a virtual presentation in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campbell and the team learned their first-round opponent just like the rest of the state in the morning hours of March 7.
Somewhat ironically, Power Center, a Memphis-based charter school that only launched in 2011, has more state tournament experience than this year’s Bobcat bunch.
After several postseason runs ended in the region round the last few seasons, the Knights (24-8) advanced to their first-ever state tournament last year. They defeated Brainerd 40-39 before falling to eventual state champ East Nashville in the semifinals.
As Bobcat backers learned of their quarterfinal opponent, many rushed to Google as much as they could on the Knights and their roster.
And two things stood out in particular. Their height and experience.
The Knights roster features eight players listed at six feet tall or higher, led by 6-foot-8 junior forward Nazir Allen. The Knights also boast 10 upperclassmen, led by six seniors and four juniors, many of whom saw minutes in last year’s state semifinal run.
The Bobcats themselves are of a similar mold.
They feature nine players at six feet or better and have 12 upperclassmen on the roster.
Four of the Knights average double-figures on the season, led by senior Cordarious Sledge’s 15.5 points per outing. Allen is nearly averaging a double-double this season at 11.5 points and 8.4 rebounds a game.
The Bobcats, meanwhile, are led by seniors Jake Cardin and Jack Harper and juniors Kamauri Turner and Jaceion Coffey, all of whom have scored 20-plus at times this season. Cardin leads the way with 15.9 points per game with Coffey and Harper averaging 12 apiece.
Senior guard Clay Mitchell rounds out the starting five and has proven to be a go-to scoring option and solid defender in his own right.
The Knights have averaged 70 points a game this season and have scored 90-plus points on seven occasions. The Bobcats, meanwhile, average 62 points per contest and have scored 80-plus on three occasions, including twice in the Region 5-AA tournament.
Defensively, the Knights allow just 51 points per ballgame, but the Bobcats are equally stingy defensively at 55 points a night.
The Knights enter this week’s matchup on a 16-game winning streak. The Bobcats have won 18 in a row. Both squads suffered back-to-back Christmas tournament losses to close out 2022 and then promptly caught fire, winning every game since.
The similarities do not stop there, as both schools have yet to lose to a Class AA opponent this season. Additionally, four of both team’s eight losses have come to out-of-state competition.
Both teams have flown under the radar for much of the year, with Power Center ranked near the bottom of the Top 10 in the Associated Press Class AA rankings much of the season.
Even in the midst of its winning streak, which was at 12 games at the time of the last rankings, Giles County never even received a vote for the Top 10.
“We have said it all year, that if our guys just go out and do their job, then the rest will take care of itself,” Campbell said. “We are a team that prides itself on not one particular player needing the credit or the praise. Having that mentality and team chemistry has been huge for us all season. We know we have a ton of school and community support and we are just looking forward to a great trip to Murfreesboro this week.”
The Bobcats and Knights are scheduled for a 2:45 p.m. tipoff this Thursday inside the Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU.
The game will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by visiting pulaskicitizen.com or downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
