In its final regular-season contest, Giles County was unable to find its offensive footing in a 28-0 loss to region rival Pearl-Cohn Friday night at Sam Davis Park.
The Bobcats (5-7, 3-1) took the opening kickoff and immediately picked up a first down after Pearl-Cohn jumped into the neutral zone. The drive fizzled out, however, and the Bobcats were forced to punt.
The Firebirds (6-0, 4-0) wasted no time jumping in front, tossing a 75-yard pass play on their first offensive play of the ball game.
Giles County picked up another first down on the ensuing drive, but was forced to punt for a second-straight possession.
The Firebirds marched down and scored on their next possession, but missed the extra point to go up 13-0.
The game turned on its head in the second quarter for the Bobcats when starting quarterback Riley Cardin went down with a shoulder injury.
From there, the Bobcat offense struggled mightily the rest of the ball game – never entering the Pearl-Cohn red zone.
“Our offense really had its hands full tonight versus a tough squad in Pearl-Cohn,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “We had a little bit of momentum here and there in the first quarter or so, but when we lost our starting quarterback, that changed the game. Our backup (Eric Goodnight) had come off an injury of his own, so it was an extremely tall task to throw him out there like we had to.”
Despite trailing, the Bobcat defense suddenly found a spark, stopping the Firebirds on five-straight possessions late in the first and into the second half.
After Giles County had a punt blocked deep in its own territory, the Firebirds appeared poised to put the game to bed and go up by three scores.
But the Bobcat defense battened down the hatches and forced the Firebirds into a turnover on downs with a goal line stand.
With possession at their own one-yard line, the Bobcats’ deep handoff was stopped, and the Firebirds racked up a safety to push the lead to 15-0.
The Bobcat defense did not relent another point until late in the contest, however, as the Firebirds eventually tacked on two fourth quarter touchdowns to push the lead to its eventual 28-0 final score.
“I know the scoreboard does not look the way we wanted it to,” O’Connor said. “But our defense played outstanding for the vast majority of this ball game. I hate that our offense could not get clicking the way we had hoped, but this was a really tough effort versus one of the best teams in the state of Tennessee. In many ways, this was a dress rehearsal for what is to come as we head to the playoffs.”
Giles County finished runner-up in Region 5-AAA, which means the Bobcats will host a playoff game at Sam Davis Park for the first time since Nov. 3, 2017.
The Bobcats will square off versus Harpeth (3-6), which finished third in Region 6-AAA. The meeting will be the first since at least 2000 between the two schools.
“We know that our sister region has produced some good football teams over the years,” O’Connor said. “We love the fact we are playing at home, but we know we have plenty of work to do between now and Friday night to get ready for a good Harpeth team.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park in Pulaski.
