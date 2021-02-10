The Giles County boys picked up their second District 12-AA win of the year and are likely to finish fifth in the standings with two games remaining in the final week.
The Bobcats (2-12, 2-6) took down third place, Murfreesboro Central Magnet, a team which had a chance to win the district before the loss at GCHS.
GCHS also lost to district leader Marshall County last week.
In the final week, the Bobcats were scheduled to host Community yesterday (Tuesday) before traveling to Forrest Friday to close out the regular season.
GCHS 67
Marshall County 76
A 22-point fourth quarter effort was not enough to help the Bobcats rally for a home victory against rival Marshall County Feb. 2.
The Tigers led 24-14 after one quarter with the help of a fantastic first half for Omarion Alred who had 17 points before the break. Marshall connected on 22 field goals including seven 3-point baskets in the contest.
But GCHS had a strong offensive night of its own, scoring 40 in the second half to pull within single digits in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats hit four 3-point baskets in the fourth.
Jake Cardin scored a team-high 18 points. J.C. Brown finished with 17. Matt King scored nine points including seven in the fourth quarter. Carter Kelley had six points including a pair of 3-pointers. Jack Harper and Clay Mitchell each finished with five. Jaceion Coffey and Joe Dangerfield chipped three points apiece.
Alred led all scorers with 24 points. Devonte Davis scored 10 points after scoring 34 in the teams’ first meeting, a double overtime loss for GCHS.
GCHS 63
Murfreesboro Central 57
The Bobcats upset Murfreesboro Central Magnet at Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium Friday behind a game-high 25 points and impressive free throw shooting from J.C. Brown.
Brown finished 8-of-9 at the stripe in the final quarter to close out the victory in which the team scored 18 of its points from the free throw line.
GCHS led 21-19 at the half in a defensive affair but pulled out to a 42-33 lead after three quarters behind the team’s best offensive output of the night. Brown scored 18 of his points after halftime. GCHS went 16-of-22 from the line in the latter half.
Jake Cardin and Jack Harper finished with 11 points each. Jaceion Coffey scored six points. Matt King finished with five. Clay Mitchell added 3.
For Central, Elijah Conard scored a team-high 18 points.
The Bobcats have been competitive in district play despite their six losses this season and could be in line for a potential upset in the postseason as the team is likely to open the district tournament on the road.
