Jack Harper poured in 23 points and the Giles County defense got stops when it needed them most to snatch a 70-68 victory versus Power Center Academy in the TSSAA Class AA state quarterfinals Thursday afternoon.

IMG_3367.JPG

Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Nearly 20 years to the day since their last state tournament win, the Bobcats (25-8) sit just two wins away from winning another state championship like the legendary 2003 Bobcat squad.

IMG_3374.JPG

Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_3351.JPG

Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0088.JPG

Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

