Jack Harper poured in 23 points and the Giles County defense got stops when it needed them most to snatch a 70-68 victory versus Power Center Academy in the TSSAA Class AA state quarterfinals Thursday afternoon.
Nearly 20 years to the day since their last state tournament win, the Bobcats (25-8) sit just two wins away from winning another state championship like the legendary 2003 Bobcat squad.
“I keep saying it and keep saying it — this team is really special,” Bobcats head coach Nick Campbell said in his postgame press conference. “They just find a way to win. We have played some really, really good teams this season and (Power Center Academy) was right up there. But these guys have something inside of them and they just keep finding a way to play for one another. This was another huge win for them today.”
Tied at 65-65, the Bobcats scored five straight points in the final minute of the ballgame to pull ahead by two possessions.
A determined PCA squad would not fade, however, as Nick Wiggins hit a triple with 10 seconds remaining to slash the Bobcat lead to just three.
GCHS missed an ensuing free-throw attempt and set the stage for the Knights to potentially tie the ballgame or even win it at the buzzer.
But the Bobcat defense stood tall in the final moments, driving Wiggins off balance and his runner at the buzzer was no good.
At a decided height disadvantage at virtually every position on the court, the Bobcats relied on their tenacity to claw their way to victory.
The Bobcats even out rebounded the longer, lengthier Knights, 40-35. GCHS had 14 offensive rebounds that led to 18 second chance points.
And on a team that seemingly has a different player fill the scoring role each game, this one fell to Harper, who buried three 3-pointers in the first half to help keep the Bobcats in the ballgame.
“I just tried to go out there and do my job,” Harper said. “My teammates set me up for some nice looks and I was able to get them to drop. We all pitched in to this effort and that was what got us over the hump.”
The Bobcats took shots from a high-powered and highly talented Knight attack early.
PCA led by eight in the first quarter before the Bobcats closed the period to trail just 17-14.
The Knights then followed up with three straight buckets to begin the second and push their lead to nine. PCA also put the clamps down defensively during this stretch and did not allow GCHS to score for the first 3:55 of the period.
But during a three-minute run, the Bobcats scored 11 straight and reclaimed the lead with just over a minute until the break.
Power Center made two 3-pointers in the final 48 seconds of the half, but it was Harper’s fallaway triple at the horn that gave GCHS a 30-29 halftime lead.
“That was a big shot for us and our confidence no doubt,” Bobcats big man Jaceion Coffey said. “We knew we could play with these guys, but that shot really gave us the extra boost we needed.”
The Bobcats led the entire third quarter, but could never pull ahead by more than two possessions, setting the stage for a fourth quarter that saw three ties and six lead changes.
No sequence in the fourth quarter was perhaps bigger than a stretch where Coffey was forced to leave the free throw line due to blood on his jersey.
Backup big Matt King promptly went to the line and buried the second free throw to put GCHS ahead 60-59 with just 3:15 to play. After a PCA bucket, the Bobcats found King in the corner for a triple — one of nine the Bobcats connected with on the night.
“This was just an unreal game and atmosphere,” Campbell said. “We knew it would be hard to simulate (Power Center’s) length and athleticism in practice," Campbell said. "We did a lot of five-on-six, where the defense had six to try to make us work a little bit harder on offense and go rebound it a little bit better.”
Harper’s 23 were flanked by 17 from Coffey and 13 from Jake Cardin. Kamauri Turner also had a valiant all-around game as he scored seven points — all in the first half — as the Bobcat offense struggled to find its rhythm.
Clay Mitchell scored 6 points and King’s four capped the scoring for the Bobcats.
Wiggins led the Knights with 27.
The win sets up a semifinal showdown versus another Memphis-based school, Douglass, which knocked off York Institute 81-53.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. inside MTSU’s Murphy Center.
