Giles County will finally kick off its 2023 football season this Friday when it welcomes longtime rival Page to the confines of Sam Davis Park.

The Bobcats played their final preseason tuneup last Friday, rallying to defeat Nashville Christian 14-13 in a scrimmage held at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro. GCHS also played Tullahoma and Creek Wood in other preseason tune-ups.

Tags

Load comments