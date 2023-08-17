Giles County will finally kick off its 2023 football season this Friday when it welcomes longtime rival Page to the confines of Sam Davis Park.
The Bobcats played their final preseason tuneup last Friday, rallying to defeat Nashville Christian 14-13 in a scrimmage held at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro. GCHS also played Tullahoma and Creek Wood in other preseason tune-ups.
Page made the trip down I-65 to Lewisburg last Friday and battled Marshall County in its final preseason contest. Marshall County won the first half by a score of 13-10 before the scoreboard was turned off and backups inserted in the second.
GCHS enters the year after going 10-4 last season. The Bobcats advanced to the Class 3A semifinals for a second-straight year before falling to 3A powerhouse Alcoa.
Page comes calling after a 12-3 campaign in 2022. The Patriots finished runner-up in Class 5A for a second-straight season, falling to Knoxville West in the state championship game.
The Bobcats averaged 32.2 points per game last year and return at least six starters from last season’s offense, highlighted by offensive phenoms Kamauri Turner and X’Zorion Randolph.
Turner combined for nearly 2,500 yards and 37 touchdowns as a quarterback, running back and receiver last season for the Bobcats. Randolph ran for nearly 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns before missing four of the last five ballgames of the year due to injury.
Wideouts Kareem Bryant and Dylan Williams will also serve as top playmakers out wide for the Bobcats this year.
Bob Jones (Ala.) transfer Johnny Jackson takes over as the GCHS quarterback this season and will take pressure off of Turner, who is now free to make plays elsewhere on the field.
Page’s offense averaged 30.8 points per outing a year ago and is led by senior quarterback Jonathan Palmer. Palmer is just a first-year starter, but is the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Jordan Palmer.
Senior Caden Walker and junior Brenden Anes return as the two feature backs for Page. Senior Henry Cason and junior McClean Copeland are the top returning receivers for the Patriots.
The Bobcat defense surrendered 19 points per game and returns seven players that started or saw major minutes defensively a year ago.
The GCHS defensive line will have its hands full taking on three-star offensive tackle Ronan O’Connell, who committed to Clemson this summer.
A pass-happy Patriot offense means the Bobcat secondary will be tested often. Senior standout Tyrick Brown returns at corner for GCHS. He has three interceptions and 12 pass breakups in his last two seasons.
The Patriot defense allowed 20 points per game a year ago. Walker also doubles as one of the team’s top defensive stars and was one of Page’s top tacklers a year ago.
GCHS also features standout senior kicker Chase Cardin, who had three field goals from beyond 45 yards last season.
Page kicker Zane Cannon connected on a 35-yard field goal in the first half versus Marshall County last Friday.
Page leads the series 11-9 dating back to 2001, with the schools playing for many years as region foes. The Patriots knocked off GCHS in The Brickyard last year, 45-28.
“Our guys have been working extremely hard this summer to get ready for this season opener,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “School has been back in session for a while now, but it doesn’t really feel like the year truly begins until football season gets underway. Page is really tough and will be a great challenge for us to see how far we have come in this offseason.”
Kickoff in Friday’s clash is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live. Fans can listen to the contest by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS” or visiting PulaskiCitizen.com and clicking “Pulaski Citizen Live.”
