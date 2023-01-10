The Giles County boys’ basketball team rang in 2023 with a pair of victories last week inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
On Jan. 3, GCHS made a fourth-quarter surge to turn back rival Marshall County 52-50. Last Friday, the Bobcats (8-8) never trailed in a 60-43 victory versus Moore County.
Both of last week’s games were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
The Bobcats won a third straight yesterday (Monday) with a 51-48 victory at Spring Hill. A full recap from that ballgame will appear later this week on PulaskiCitizen.com.
The Bobcats open up their District 10-AA schedule this Friday at Lewis County.
The Bobcats took the lead early and never relinquished it in a 17-point win versus the Class A Raiders.
Jack Harper caught fire from downtown, with the senior connecting on six 3-pointers to comprise all of his game-high 18 points.
Fellow guards Clay Mitchell and Kamauri Turner added nine points in the backcourt.
Big man Jaceion Coffey added eight down low.
Jaceion Coffey scored all 14 of his points in the first half, but blocked a shot at the buzzer to
preserve a come-from-behind win for GCHS versus rival Marshall County.
Coffey started out on fire, pouring in 10 points in the very first quarter.
Coffey added four more in the second frame, but began to fade offensively and the Bobcat offense struggled to catch up.
MCHS led 27-23 at halftime.
Marshall County held a 9-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but Giles County began to put the clamps down defensively and turn steals into quick buckets to trim the lead.
Dre Daly was the defensive hero for GCHS during the comeback, shutting down Tiger standout Jamahl Gentry. Gentry finished with 16 points, but only scored 3 in the second half.
The Bobcats tied the ballgame 44-44 with just a couple of minutes remaining and pulled ahead 52-50 with just 6.9 seconds left.
Marshall County inbounded the ball and worked quickly to the right low block, but Coffey was there to swat the shot away and preserve the win for GCHS.
Jake Cardin led the Bobcats with 14 points on the night, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Kamauri Turner added 13 and Jack Harper 11.
