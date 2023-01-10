Mitchell Reverse Layup web.jpg

Clay Mitchell contorts his body for a reverse layup in the first half of last Friday’s Bobcat win versus Moore County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Giles County boys’ basketball team rang in 2023 with a pair of victories last week inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.

On Jan. 3, GCHS made a fourth-quarter surge to turn back rival Marshall County 52-50. Last Friday, the Bobcats (8-8) never trailed in a 60-43 victory versus Moore County.

Dre Daly measures a 3-point attempt during last Friday’s Bobcat win versus Moore County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

