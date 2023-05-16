 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
site-logo

Bobcats Win Marathon Shootout, Take 11-AA Runner-Up Honors

346267579_939543387167914_2968187018312149805_n web.jpg

For two very different reasons, the Giles County boys’ soccer team played two of the most unforgettable matches in program history last week as the Bobcats finished runner-up in the District 11-AA tournament.

On May 9, the Bobcats stunned top-seeded Tullahoma, 3-2, in a penalty kick shootout that lasted 18 rounds. The semifinal win sent GCHS to their first district tournament final since 2013.

346630217_204990152340046_7987278380006178382_n web.jpg
346656816_967323524295020_3105763544112493655_n web.jpg

Tags

Load comments