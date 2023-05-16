Bobcats Win Marathon Shootout, Take 11-AA Runner-Up Honors

For two very different reasons, the Giles County boys’ soccer team played two of the most unforgettable matches in program history last week as the Bobcats finished runner-up in the District 11-AA tournament.
On May 9, the Bobcats stunned top-seeded Tullahoma, 3-2, in a penalty kick shootout that lasted 18 rounds. The semifinal win sent GCHS to their first district tournament final since 2013.
And while the Bobcats fell 3-1 to Murfreesboro Central Magnet in the title bout last Thursday, neither squad will likely ever forget the contest as the match was played indoors at the brand-new facility at Richard Siegel Park in Murfreesboro.
Last week’s matches capped a Cinderella run for the Bobcats, who entered the tournament as the fifth seed. GCHS had knocked off Spring Hill on Thursday, May 4 by a lopsided 7-3 margin.
“I could not be more proud of the way the guys dug deep and fought throughout this entire tournament,” Bobcats head coach Matthew Orgeron said. “They have bought in since the beginning of the season and just continued to play for each other every single night. We still have a lot of work to do, but this district tournament run kind of showed how strong of a team we really are.”
With the results, GCHS advanced to its first region tournament since 2013 and was scheduled to meet Sycamore Tuesday night in Pleasant View. Results of that contest were not available at press time.
Central Magnet 3
Giles County 1
Less than 48 hours after playing a match that went 18 rounds deep into penalty kicks, the Bobcats ran out of gas in the tournament final versus the Tigers.
In a match that was moved indoors and to a pitch with professional field dimensions, GCHS led 1-0 just 16 minutes in when Esteban Rangle buried their first shot of the night.
GCHS absorbed early pressure from the Tigers and then found their mark when Rangle broke loose on the left side of the box and rifled a shot past Magnet’s goalkeeper. Rangle’s shot was partially stopped, but had so much pace that it easily found the back of the net.
The Bobcat defense was tested all night, however, as they struggled to contain the speedy Tiger attack on the much-wider pitch.
Central Magnet leveled the contest in the 27th minute when Bobcat defenders lost containment just inside the 18-yard box. A Tiger player was there to just barely get a head to the ball and it rolled past charging GCHS goalkeeper Sam Harwell. Three Bobcats gave chase to the slow-roller, but it just trickled across the goal line.
The teams remained deadlocked for the final 13 minutes of the half. Bobcat junior defender Chase Cardin had a bone-crunching tackle on the sideline right in front of the standing-room only crowd, but was given a yellow card.
The second half saw the Tigers go right back to their tactic of spreading GCHS out on the wide playing surface and then peppering the Bobcats with through balls up the middle.
Central Magnet scored within the first 10 minutes of the half and added another some 15 minutes before the final whistle.
Harwell, who was the hero of the May 9 semifinal shootout win, made several key saves in both halves to keep GCHS either ahead, level or within striking distance.
With both teams already assured of a berth into this week’s region tournament, the final was somewhat overshadowed by the jaw-dropping facility in which it was played.
The 110,000-square foot facility opened in late March and cost $13.5 million.
The field was estimated at 120 yards in length and 80 yards in width. For context, high school football fields are just over 50 yards in width. Giles County’s home field at Rotary Soccer Park is 112 yards long and 65 yards wide.
“Playing a match here is unlike anything our guys have ever experienced,” Orgeron said. “We had inclement weather in the area and we got with Central Magnet and were able to schedule the contest in this facility. The pitch being so wide definitely was an adjustment for us and our guys did the best they could on short notice. But it totally changed our gameplan. Hats off to Central Magnet on adapting to the pitch as well because this was quite the challenge.”
Giles County 3
Tullahoma 2
(Shootout)
In the most dramatic finish to a Bobcat soccer game in recent history, Giles County outlasted No. 1 seed Tullahoma in 18 rounds of penalty kicks to stun the Wildcats.
Giles County and Tullahoma battled to a 2-2 draw after 80 minutes of play. GCHS led 1-0 just before halftime on a goal from Esteban Rangle. Tullahoma answered early in the second half with a goal in the 57th minute and then went ahead with a goal in the 64th.
GCHS answered eight minutes later on a brilliant set piece when Jose Ramirez delivered a free kick from 20 yards out. Patrick Holt rose and acted as if he were about to head the ball, drawing the attention of the Wildcat goalkeeper, who then stood helpless as Ramirez’s shot cruised into the back of the net.
Regulation ended 2-2 and the teams remained deadlocked after two 10-minute overtime periods.
That set the stage for the shootout where the teams were tied 3-3 after five rounds. The squads then moved to sudden death kicks, but the teams traded makes or misses for 13 more rounds.
On three different occasions, Harwell stopped shots to extend the shootout for GCHS, which shot first in the shootout.
And, in the 18th round, Holt stepped up and buried a shot for the Bobcats and put all the pressure back on THS.
This time, Harwell came up huge again and made his fourth save of the shootout, diving to his right and stopping the effort.
The senior sprinted directly out of the frame of goal and ran from one end of the pitch to the other as his teammates chased him and eventually dogsled to celebrate the win.
Harwell made 16 saves during regulation, including a penalty kick, bringing his total to 20 on the night.
Rangle, Ramirez, Holt and Chase Cardin all made two kicks. Christian Sentz, Pierson Collier, Talan Pierce and Cooper White also buried shots for GCHS, who officially won the shootout, 12-11.
“I honestly do not know if I have words to describe what happened tonight,” Orgeron said. “Sam was out of this world tonight. He has been so strong for us all year long and then with the season on the line he made some of the biggest saves I have ever seen. This was just an absolutely crazy game and I am so proud of our boys for continuing to dig deep and believe in themselves. We will remember this night for a long, long time.”
