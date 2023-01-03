The Giles County boys’ basketball team won its opener, but dropped its next two games last week at the Athens Border Battle Christmas Classic.
The Bobcats (6-8) opened up with a win versus Brooks (Ala.) Dec. 28, but suffered losses to James Clemens (Ala.) and Guntersville (Ala.) Thursday and Friday to close out the 2022 portion of the schedule.
All three games were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be found online by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
After five games on the road in December, Giles County returned to action Tuesday for a matchup versus rival Marshall County. Results from that game were not available at press time.
GCHS hosts Moore County Friday and travels to Spring Hill next Monday, Jan. 9, before beginning District 10-A play Friday, Jan. 13, at Lewis County.
Guntersville 76
Giles County 48
Giles County closed its 2022 section of the season with a hard-fought loss versus a talented and sharp-shooting Guntersville squad.
The Bobcats fell behind early and never found their offensive stride in the lopsided defeat. Guntersville held a 37-19 halftime lead and poured it on in the second en route to the big win.
Jake Cardin and Jaceion Coffey led the Bobcats in scoring with 12 points each. Kareem Bryant and Latarious Brewer added 6 apiece on a cold shooting night for GCHS.
James Clemens 60
Giles County 44
After starting the tournament off with a win Dec. 28, Giles County struggled to maintain its momentum in its second tilt of the event, falling by 16 to James Clemens.
GCHS trailed 22-9 after one and was down 37-23 at the break.
Despite a spirited comeback effort in the second half, the Bobcats were unable to makeup the ground versus the Jets.
Jake Cardin led GCHS in scoring with 16 points on the night. Big man Jaceion Coffey finished with 7 and senior guard Jack Harper added 6.
No other Bobcat finished with more than 4 points in the loss.
Giles County 65
Brooks 56
The Bobcats opened up play in the three-day event with a 9-point win versus Brooks.
GCHS controlled the action from the opening tip and never trailed in the contest, leading 36-22 at halftime and by 20-plus points for the majority of the second half.
As the clock dwindled, Brooks chipped away at the lead versus the Bobcat backup units, but could only draw as close as nine points in the final seconds.
Jake Cardin led all scorers with 25 points on the night, showing a nice blend of inside-outside scoring in the contest.
Big man Jaceion Coffey finished with 13 points and Kamauri Turner added 10. Jack Harper and Clay Mitchell tossed in 6 and 5, respectively, and Kareem Bryant, Latarious Brewer and Dre Daly added 2 apiece to cap the scoring.
