The Giles County boys’ basketball team won its opener, but dropped its next two games last week at the Athens Border Battle Christmas Classic.

The Bobcats (6-8) opened up with a win versus Brooks (Ala.) Dec. 28, but suffered losses to James Clemens (Ala.) and Guntersville (Ala.) Thursday and Friday to close out the 2022 portion of the schedule.

DSC_0083 web.jpg

Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_0006 web.jpg

Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

