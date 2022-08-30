Bridgeforth continued its strong start to the 2022 season with a commanding 36-0 victory at Loretto on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Loretto.
The contest marked the first road trip of the season for the Bobcats (2-1) and the first of four straight matchups away from Sam Davis Park.
The Bobcats returned the game’s opening kickoff for a score, but saw it wiped away due to penalty.
The lead returned in short order, however, when seventh grader Tot Gardner wiggled free behind the Loretto secondary and raced to paydirt for the game’s opening touchdown. BMS added the two-point conversion to push its early lead to 8-0.
Bridgeforth added its second touchdown late in the first quarter, but could not convert the two-point attempt and led 14-0 after one frame.
The second quarter saw Bridgeforth continue its offensive prowess, with the Bobcats tacking on a third score to push their lead to 22-0 at halftime.
The Bobcat defense also continued to shine as the game wore on, stopping Loretto on its first drive of the second half.
With possession and a firm lead in tow, the Bobcats added another quick score in the third quarter and then closed the game out with one more, comfortably cruising to the 36-0 victory.
“I was really pleased with our overall effort out there,” Bobcats head coach Bryan Hollister said. “We played about as close as you could get to a complete football game. Our offense set the tone early and the defense made plays all night. Loretto is traditionally a very strong middle school team, so we are pleased with the win.”
Bridgeforth quarterback Xavier Randolph finished the game with 155 yards passing and two touchdowns. He added 46 yards on the ground.
Gardner had another strong all-around game, finishing with 127 yards rushing and two scores. He also had 112 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown on the night.
Demari Allen had a big night at wideout as well, finishing with 41 yards receiving and a touchdown.
As a team, the Bobcats racked up over 400 yards of total offense, with 267 coming on the ground and 155 coming via the pass.
“I thought we were about as sharp as we could be offensively,” Hollister said. “We had a really good balance between our run and our pass. Xavier did a great job of throwing the ball downfield and our receivers made some plays for him. We ran the ball really well, too. I was thrilled to see the offense make so many plays.”
Defensively, the Bobcats imposed their will all night against the Mustangs, posting three sacks on the evening and holding Loretto to negative net yardage.
Gardner added an interception defensively for the Bobcats.
“The defense was firing on all cylinders tonight as well,” Hollister said. “We made some big plays up front with our defensive line that stopped what Loretto was trying to do offensively. That freed up our linebackers and secondary to go out and make some big plays. This was about as good an effort defensively as we could have asked for.”
The Bobcats were scheduled to continue their four-game road swing Tuesday (Aug. 30) at Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tenn. Results were not available as of press time.
