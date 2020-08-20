The Bridgeforth Bobcats will participate in conference play this year, bringing a mix of speed and key returning players.
Head coach Bryan Hollister enters his fourth season leading the Bobcats, and will be joined for the second full season by assistant coach David Gardner. Tish Benson is the managers coach and sidelines coach, and other coaches help on the sidelines during the games.
“David and I have been working well together, so that’s going to be a big strength for us,” Hollister said.
Gone from the Bridgeforth team and off to high school are last year’s standout players Kamari Turner, Tyrick Brown and X Randolph, but Hollister said experience in the line combined with developing talent has the Bobcats in a good position going into the season.
“We had a special group of boys last year,” he said. “We’ve got a good bunch of core kids that have come back this year. Our quarterback is back, most of our linemen are back, so we’ve got a good core group that’s going to be able to build on what we did last year.”
Last year saw the Bobcat offense explode at times during the season for some monster games.
“We have a good bit of speed, and we’ve picked up some size,” Hollister said. “So we are planning on being just as explosive, it just might look a little bit different. We don’t have the super big power back that we had with those guys, but we have plenty of experience out here and plenty of speed.”
D.J. Gardner is set to return as starting quarterback, but Hollister said Lucas Laxson and Pierson Collier will get some time under center as well.
The experienced line is anchored by starting center Kaden Reinhart, who returns from last season along with four or five other linemen who come back with playing experience.
What the 2020 Bobcats face is a schedule full of current and old rivalries as they enter their first year in the Big South Conference, which is made up of teams in and around Maury County.
Although the conference has eight total teams, Bridgeforth will only face five conference teams due to the cancellation of two early season games. Richland will be their lone out of conference game.
“Whitthorne is hungry for us,” Hollister said. “This will be the first time we’ve played Lewisburg in three years. E.O. Coffman is always a big game, and we’ve got the inner-county game with Richland at the end of the year.”
Bridgeforth will also face familiar foe Spring Hill and new opponent Battle Creek.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused the loss of two early games, Hollister said his Bobcats were able to practice fundamentals and skills in June when other teams couldn’t due to spread of COVID.
“We were fortunate in that we didn’t have any issues in June and were able to get through practices in June before the dead period,” he said. “We had the issue with a player and had to shut down for a two-week period, but, by and large we’ve had them busy and a lot of them have been doing stuff offline on their own, getting themselves ready to go.”
As for playing the season with the threat of COVID-19, Hollister said protocols are being followed and equipment is being sanitized.
“These boys are healthy,” he said “They’ve been pretty solid all year. We’re going to follow the protocols and make sure these boys stay as safe as possible. Whatever happens, happens. There are seven other teams in the conference that may potentially have issues, so we’re going to deal with that as it comes.”
Hollister said he and Gardner are excited about the potential they see in the Bobcats this year. It may require more coaching due to the loss of some talented players from last year, but Hollister said the speed and football IQ of this year’s Bobcats make up for anything they lack.
“We’re going to work hard, we’re going to coach hard,” Hollister said. “We’re going to get here and do what we need to do. These boys are hungry. They’ve been ready to play football since spring ball got canceled. So we’re going to get out there and try to take them to that championship game this year.”
