Bridgeforth celebrates Eight Grade Recognition Night and recognizes some of its eighth-grade class ahead of Tuesday's game.   Photo courtesy Payton Hall

Bridgeforth eighth grade football sensation Daylon “Tot” Gardner delivered one of his best performances in a Bobcat uniform yet, rushing 28 times for 430 yards and scoring all eight touchdowns in a 54-38 victory versus Tullahoma Tuesday night at Sam Davis Park.

Gardner dazzled from start to finish as the Bobcats (5-0, 4-0 Central Tennessee) led wire-to-wire versus a strong Tullahoma squad.

Daylon "Tot" Gardner rumbles down the sideline for one of his seven touchdowns in Tuesday's win versus Tullahoma.   Photo courtesy Payton Hall
Jett Vanderpool digs for yardage in Tuesday's win.   Photo courtesy Payton Hall

