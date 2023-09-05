Bridgeforth eighth grade football sensation Daylon “Tot” Gardner delivered one of his best performances in a Bobcat uniform yet, rushing 28 times for 430 yards and scoring all eight touchdowns in a 54-38 victory versus Tullahoma Tuesday night at Sam Davis Park.
Gardner dazzled from start to finish as the Bobcats (5-0, 4-0 Central Tennessee) led wire-to-wire versus a strong Tullahoma squad.
The eighth grade quarterback and running back got things rolling early, taking the opening handoff of the ballgame 52 yards to paydirt. BMS added the ensuing two-point attempt to take an early 8-0 lead on the Wildcats.
Bridgeforth recovered an onside kick and went right back to Gardner, who scooted around the left edge on a 36-yard keeper to push the BMS margin to 14-0. The two-point try was good as BMS led 16-0 just minutes into the game.
Tullahoma proved it would not be a pushover, however, as the Wildcats went on an eight-play drive that culminated in a four-yard end around for a score. The two-point attempt was good and the Wildcats slashed the BMS lead in half at 16-8.
Bridgeforth was held to its lone punt of the night on the ensuing drive and Tullahoma looked poised to trade scores with the Bobcats late in the first. As play bled into the second quarter, a holding penalty backed the Wildcats up and eighth grader Elijah Miles made a big tackle during the drive as the Wildcats fourth-down pass came up empty.
BMS took over at its own 39, but a promising drive ended with a turnover on downs at the Wildcat 33. Gardner helped keep the drive alive with a 38-yard fake punt conversion.
From there, the Bobcat defense flashed its presence as Drew McLemore snagged an interception at the Wildcat 37.
BMS scored just three plays later when Gardner broke free on a 45-yard keeper that pushed the lead to 22-8 with under a minute to play.
The teams traded scores in the final 58 seconds of the half as Tullahoma connected on a 45-yard pass play to trim the margin to 22-16.
Gardner galloped in on the very next snap, scampering 75 yards down the sideline and giving the momentum back to BMS. The conversion failed and BMS led 28-16 at half.
The third quarter saw Tullahoma claw back into the contest as they marched 55 yards for a strike of their own. A 38-yard touchdown and ensuing two-point attempt trimmed Bridgeforth’s lead to just 28-24 midway through the frame.
Jett Vanderpool had a nice kickoff return to put the Bobcat offense back on the field and they went on a nine-play drive that culminated in Gardner’s fifth touchdown of the night — this one from just three yards out. Gardner found Damari Allen in the end zone for the two-point conversion as BMS led 34-24 with 1:34 left in the third.
On the ensuing possession, Allen hauled in another pass, this time on defense, as the Bobcats logged their second interception of the night as the third quarter came to a close.
With momentum fully on their side, the Bobcats turned to Gardner two more times for scores in the fourth — one from three yards out and the final touchdown from 47 yards out on his final carry of the night.
TMS added two late scores to push the final margin to 54-38.
Gardner finished with 13 carries and 272 yards in the first half before he added 15 carries for 158 in the second. He also came close on several deep pass attempts, but Tullahoma’s secondary jostled at least two attempts as the intended receiver fell to the ground.
Gardner’s gaudy stats stole the show, but the Bobcats also had key performances from Allen, McLemore, Miles and Vanderpool.
“A kid like Tot is truly remarkable to watch,” first-year Bobcats head coach Jeff Pugh said. “He makes plays that make you shake your head. But the sign of a really elite player is when you can make your teammates better as well. This was a great team victory tonight and I am so proud of the way our kids battled all night.”
Prior to the start of the ballgame, the Bobcats recognized their 12 eighth graders as part of Eighth Grade Recognition Night.
In addition to Allen, Gardner, McLemore and Miles, the Bobcats also saluted T’rea Cheatham, JD Daniels, Carter Garrett, Bryan Johnson, Wesson Parker, Keandre Sparkman, Hudson Willis and Jayden Winn.
Allen, Cheatham, Gardner, Garrett and Miles were recognized as three-year players.
“This team is really buying in and playing for one another,” Pugh said. “Our numbers were somewhat thin to begin the season. That was a real challenge for us. But we came in to tonight with 12 eighth graders and several of them are in their very first season at Bridgeforth. That was huge to be able to recognize them this evening.”
The Bobcats also improved to 3-0 in the West Division of the Central Tennessee Conference and could see the Wildcats again later this season.
The Bobcats will host Shelbyville Harris Middle on Sept. 12 in their final division game. A win would give the Bobcats the West crown and No. 1 seed for an upcoming bowl game.
BMS caps its regular season with a trip to Richland on Sept. 19.
Both of the Bobcats’ final regular-season ballgames will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live. Fans can listen to the broadcasts by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS” or by visiting PulaskiCitizen.com and clicking “Pulaski Citizen Live.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.