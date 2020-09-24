Bridgeforth rode the explosive running of Kareem Bryant and D.J. Gardner and a strong defensive effort to a 56-18 homecoming win over Battle Creek last week.
Bridgeforth scored all its offensive touchdowns on just 15 plays from scrimmage in the first half.
Gardner got the scoring started on the Bobcats’ first drive with a 29-yard scamper into the end zone to put Bridgeforth up 8-0.
On Battle Creek’s first possession, Travion Howard recovered a fumble for Bridgeforth at its own 47. Bryant broke free on the next play for a 53-yard touchdown. Bridgeforth was up 16-0 less than three minutes into the game.
Battle Creek answered with a 49-yard touchdown drive but could not put the two-point conversion in to trail 16-6 with 2:44 left in the first quarter.
Taking over on the kickoff at their own 41-yard line, Gardner ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run to put Bridgeforth ahead 24-6 with 2:42 left in the first quarter.
Battle Creek answered again with a 65-yard drive, but Lucas Laxson broke up a pass on the two-point conversion to set the Bobcat lead a 24-12 with 18 seconds left in the first quarter. It was as close as the Bears would be for the rest of the night.
After a rare loss on first down and a penalty put Bridgeforth at second down and 23, Bryant took the handoff from the 38-yard line and streaked to the end zone for a 62-yard score and added the two-point run for a 32-12 Bridgeforth lead early in the second quarter.
The Bobcat defense began to stiffen in the second quarter, forcing a punt that set Gardner up to cover 37 yards in two carries, the scoring run coming from 14 yards out. Bridgeforth’s lead grew to 40-12 with 5:53 left in the first half.
Tackles for loss by Bryant and Howard on Battle Creek’s next drive forced another punt, setting up a five-play drive that covered 54 yards, capped off by Bryant’s 15-yard run on fourth down.
At halftime, Bridgeforth was in control 48-12.
The Bobcats’ final score came on defense with Gardner picking up a Battle Creek fumble of the first possession of the second half and racing 54 yards to the end zone.
With a running clock in the second half, Battle Creek put together a 10-play scoring drive that took most of the time remaining in the game and set the final score at 56-18.
Bryant turned in the top offensive performance of the night, gaining 165 yards and scoring three touchdowns on six carries.
Gardner had 87 offensive yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and added a 54-yard fumble return for a score.
Pierson Collier carried twice for 22 yards.
Defensively, Bridgeforth got fumble recoveries from Gardner and Howard. The Bobcats also got tackles for loss or no gain from Gardner, Bryant, Howard, Collier, Kaden Reinhart and C.J. Daly.
Bridgeforth is 3-2 on the season with a Sept. 28 game at Richland remaining on their schedule. A win over Richland would give the Bobcats their second straight winning season.
