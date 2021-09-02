Bridgeforth overcame an eight-point deficit with 22 unanswered points to defeat EA Cox, 22-8, on Homecoming Thursday night at Sam Davis Park.
In just their second ballgame of the season, the Bobcats (2-0) gave up a touchdown to the visitors early in the first quarter. EA Cox converted the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.
The lead held up throughout the first quarter for the visitors, as the Bobcats had two turnovers in the first period of play.
Bridgeforth forced a fumble of its own early in the second quarter, leading to a short-field opportunity for the Bobcats.
The drive fizzled out near the redzone, however, when the Bobcats were flagged for a false start and failed to convert the ensuing fourth-down play.
The Bridgeforth defense stood tall on the ensuing EA Cox drive, forcing a punt that was downed right at midfield with 1:44 left in the first half.
With one timeout remaining, the Bobcats matriculated down the field in short order, finding the endzone on a 21-yard pass from Xavier Randolph to Izaiah Ceballos. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt was no good.
The Bobcats recovered an onside kick, but the drive ended just before halftime when Randolph’s pass was intercepted.
EA Cox led 8-6 at the break, but Bridgeforth would go on to outscore the visitors 16-0 in the second half.
Eighth grade running back Pierson Collier stole the show in the final two quarters, rushing for both of the Bobcat scores and the first two-point conversion.
Collier gave Bridgeforth the lead with 4:18 left in the third quarter, and then put the ballgame to bed with his second score with just over three minutes remaining in the contest.
Daylon Gardner tacked on the two-point conversion on a rush that gave Bridgeforth its final points of the ballgame.
Collier went over 100 yards on the ground for the Bobcats, his second such performance of the season.
The Bridgeforth defense made several key stops in the second half, with Marcus Beets, Hunter Wilson and Cameron Beets all making plays in the backfield to keep the visitors off the scoreboard.
After a reschedule, Bridgeforth hits the road for the first time in 2021 for its next ballgame, traveling to Dickson Middle on Thursday, Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Bridgeforth had initially been scheduled for a Aug. 19 showdown at Lewisburg Middle, but that contest has now been rescheduled to a home matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Bobcats Snag Victory in Season Opener
The Bridgeforth Middle School football squad opened its 2021 season with a 16-12 home win over Battle Creek.
Following Eighth Graders Night Celebration, the Bobcats turned to eighth grader Pierson Collier for the bulk of their offense. Collier finished the night with 15 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Battle Creek took the ball to start the game and used up the entire first quarter plus a minute of the second quarter on a 14-play drive that ended on downs at the Bridgeforth 20.
The Bobcats took nine plays to reach the end zone on their first drive of the season. Collier, Hunter Wilson, Jakyron McElroy and Daylon Gardner all carried the ball for Bridgeforth on the 80-yard drive.
Collier scored on a 12-yard touchdown run and added the two-point conversion to put Bridgeforth up 8-0 late in the first half.
The Bears bit back quickly on a 47-yard run by Caleb Perez Miranda. The two-point try was stopped by Bridgeforth and Bobcats took a 8-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Bridgeforth’s offense stayed in rhythm to start the second half with Collier, McElroy, Damari Allen and Wilson carrying on a five-play drive that ended with a 25-yard touchdown run by Collier. Gardner punched in the two-point conversion and Bridgeforth led 16-6 early in the second half.
The Bobcat defense stiffened for the remainder of the game, fighting off one Battle Creek drive, and forcing a time consuming drive before allowing a late touchdown pass. Marcus Beets and McElroy combined to stuff the two-point conversion try to set the final score at 16-12.
Bridgeforth’s offense helped in the second half with a 13-play drive that stalled at the Battle Creek 18, but took more than seven minutes off the second half clock.
In addition to Collier’s rushing stats, Wilson rushed four times for five yards, McElroy carried four times for five yards, Allen rushed twice for 14 yards, T’Rea Cheatham rushed once for two yards, Beets ran three times for 13 yards and Gardner carried three times for 19 yards.
