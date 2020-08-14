Clay Target Team Hits Their Mark at Nationals

The Giles County Clay Dusters did not miss their mark at the Scholastic Clay Target Program nationals in Marengo, Ohio, as the team took home top honors.
The Clay Dusters are a youth shooting sports team which is made up of students fifth through 12th grade from across Giles County’s schools. The local team took home a host of individual and team awards at both the state and national competitions while competing against top competition and thousands of participants.
The SCTP state competition was held at the Nashville Gun Club in June.
The varsity team consisting of Lane Davis, Weston Duncan and Andrew Nichols won third place in Sporting Clays, while Duncan, Nichols and Kody Scherer also finished third in Sporting Clays for squad.
In Trap, Duncan, Nichols, Rebecca Davis and Ky Hillis finished third in varsity teams and second place in squad.
Clay Mitchell was first runner-up in Trap for junior varsity shooters, while also finishing third in Sporting Clays. Davis also finished third in her division in Sporting Clays.
After their success at the state competition, the team traveled to Ohio for nationals which included 5,200 athletes.
Davis, Duncan, Mitchell, Nichols and Scherer won first place in Trap in the open division.
Duncan placed fifth in the nation competing against 513 varsity males and earned a spot on the all-state team for Trap and Sporting Clays.
Nichols was appointed to the all-state team for scoring in the top five in the state of Tennessee.
The team consisting of Davis, Duncan, Mitchell, Nichols, Scherer and Easton Oakley finished first runner-up in Doubles Trap at nationals.
Oakley shot a personal best in trap at nationals with a score of 95. Blaine Harmon attended nationals and shot a personal best as well with a score of 75.
Also competing this summer for the Clay Dusters were Carson Garner, Cooper Hlubb, Rhett Maxwell, Mae McGowan, Nichole Nichols, Levi Norris, Haley Penley and Cam Walls.
The team would like to thank sponsor, Dentistry with Love, Dr. Garry Love.
Those interested in more information on the youth shooting team can contact Carrie at 931-982-4287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.