An icy cold night from the floor doomed the Richland girls’ basketball team in a 44-31 loss to visiting Eagleville in the Region 5-A quarterfinals inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium last Friday.

Richland (20-8) advanced to the region tournament as the No. 2 seed out of District 10-A, but could not get the buckets needed in the second half to stop a determined Eagleville (19-12) squad.

Gracie Braden Floater web.jpg

Gracie Braden tosses a running jumper near the end of the second quarter in last Friday’s loss to Eagleville.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
Kristen Garner Jumper web.jpg

Kristen Garner loads up for a 3-point attempt in the first half of last Friday’s region quarterfinal.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments