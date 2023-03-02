An icy cold night from the floor doomed the Richland girls’ basketball team in a 44-31 loss to visiting Eagleville in the Region 5-A quarterfinals inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium last Friday.
Richland (20-8) advanced to the region tournament as the No. 2 seed out of District 10-A, but could not get the buckets needed in the second half to stop a determined Eagleville (19-12) squad.
Points were at a premium all night and Richland trailed early in the first quarter before they pulled even at 6-6 late in the period. An Eagleville 3-pointer gave the visitors a 9-6 lead at the end of the first frame.
The offenses continue to lag behind the respective defenses in the second quarter as Richland outscored Eagleville 10-7 in the period and knotted the contest at 16-16 at the break.
The second half is where things got away from the Lady Raiders as their cold streak continued while the Lady Eagles began to heat up.
After three-plus minutes with neither side scoring, EHS closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 25-18 lead into the fourth.
The final stanza saw Richland score a quick bucket to trim the deficit to just five, but Eagleville again found its rhythm and built up a 39-22 lead near the midway mark of the fourth.
Richland slashed EHS’ lead to 10 late in the quarter, but never recovered enough to pose a serious threat down the stretch.
Eagleville finished the ballgame exactly 50 percent from the floor, but the Lady Raiders shot an icy 20.8 percent. RHS was especially cold from downtown as they went 3-of-22 from distance.
EHS made more free throws (16) than Richland attempted (11).
Senior Kristen Garner led RHS with 8 points on the night. Gracie Braden added 7 while Katelyn Bass and Bailey Blair scored 6 apiece. Shelby Higgins finished the night with 4 points and fouled out late in the contest.
Eagleville was led by 14 from Eliza McClaran and 13 from Brinli Bain.
Last Friday’s ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
