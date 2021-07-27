American Legion Post 60 of Pulaski was unable to dethrone champion Columbia Post 19 in a hard fought series for the state title last week.
Columbia, a powerhouse in American Legion ball, has stood as the team to beat in the state over the last decade, but Pulaski has won multiple games against the northern rival over the last several years.
This year, the two teams were the only in the state to field senior U19 clubs, leading to the two teams facing off for the state title in a five-game series. Columbia won the series 3-0 to move on in their quest for a national championship.
Post 60 fielded a number of local players along with several members who local fans will recognize from Giles County and Richland’s 2021 schedules. Included on the team were six local players including Sawyer Phillips, Coleman Siniard and Tra Bugg of GCHS. The Raiders sent Herlan Duran, Jase Derryberry and Austin Schrengost to the Post 60 club.
Pulaski 4
Columbia 14
Dawson Hargrove pitched a gem for Columbia in game one of the series at Sam Davis Park, holding Pulaski scoreless through four innings and striking out eight batters.
Hargrove allowed only one baserunner in the first four innings as his team took a 9-0 lead. He struck out the side in order in the fourth and exited the game after throwing only 51 pitches.
Austin Schrengost got the start on the mound for Post 60 striking out three of the first four batters he faced. A balk and a failed fielder’s choice by Pulaski in the second inning helped lead to two runs for Post 19. Columbia added four more runs in the third.
Walks from Colton Moore and G.W. Davis in the fifth set up an RBI single for Donnie Pearson. Kyler Parker closed out the three-run frame for the local club with another RBI base hit. Davis added an RBI base hit in the sixth to score Moore again, but Post 19 won in six innings by run rule.
Pulaski 3
Columbia 5
Columbia hosted game two of the series and was no-hit by the Post 60 staff, but still found a way to claim a 5-3 win.
Alex Killen got the start on the mound for Post 60, striking out five batters in four innings and allowing no hits, despite issuing 10 walks.
Those walks provided all the offense for Post 19, which scored two runs in the second, one in the third and the final two runs in the fourth. Hogan Whitt pitched the final two innings for Pulaski, adding two perfect frames on the mound.
G.W. Davis’ double led to the first run for Post 60 in the second. Herlan Duran’s triple in the third scored Kyler Parker who reached on a walk. Duran came around to score for his team’s third and final run.
Shelton Blackwell pitched a complete game victory for Columbia, striking out seven batters in seven innings.
Pulaski 3
Columbia 13
A late offensive push from Columbia Post 19 led to a state championship, clinched at Sam Davis Park in game three.
Austin McCoy was the starting pitcher for Post 60 picking up four strikeouts in four innings and allowing three runs. Post 19 scored the first two runs in the first, while Pulaski answered with a run from Herlan Duran who drew a walk and stole a base before scoring in the bottom of the frame. The game was still tight heading to the fifth with Columbia leading just 3-1.
Post 19 exploded for 10 runs in the final two innings to win a second game by run rule in the series, 13-3.
Duran singled and scored on an RBI single by Colton Moore in the fifth, while Alex Killen also walked and scored in the inning as Post 60 attempted to mount a rally.
A total of six pitchers entered the game in the final two innings for Post 60.
