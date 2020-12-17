The Richland High School boys’ basketball team raced to a 6-0 start with dominant wins over several annual rivals.
But the success the Raiders are reaping on the floor this season has been a long time coming, and a product of the unseen work that has taken place and the adversity the team has experienced over the past three years to lead to this point.
“I think people need to know that this is not an overnight thing,” RHS head coach Jason Loveless said. “It takes time for these guys to get here. It takes a lot of failure. It takes a lot of mistakes. It takes a lot of adversity for them to get to where they are now. It’s not an overnight thing. It was built with time and effort. I also think they should know that beyond basketball, this is just a great group of young men. They’re a joy to be around.”
In 2017-18, Logan Helton and Daniel Nicholson entered their freshmen seasons along with a cast of Raider players with virtually no high school experience. The team was coming off a 24-4 season, one of the most successful of the last two decades. But the club had graduated more than 90 percent of its minutes on the floor from the previous season, and the inexperience showed early.
The team opened the season 4-10, but went on to win 9 of its final 12 contests to finish second in the District 10-A Tournament and travel to the region tournament. Helton and Nicholson were both selected to all-district teams beginning a run which would see the pair combine for more than 2,000 points over the first three years of their high school careers and lead Richland within one game of the state tournament as juniors.
As seniors, the pair are ready to take the next step, and a cast of key contributors have grown around them to make up one of the top Single-A clubs in the mid-state.
Loveless said his team’s strength is found in its versatility.
“I think we’re versatile, we do a lot of different things, and that makes us hard to guard, the fact that we have multiple guys who can score the ball, the fact that we have multiple guys who can defend in different ways, multiple guys who are versatile. It makes it hard to pinpoint exactly what your focus should be when you’re guarding us. But again, I have to reiterate, we are still stressing defense number one. We are still stressing rebounding number two. Those are the keys,” he said.
It all starts with the team’s depth at guard where Helton and Nicholson lead the way. Helton has been a strong perimeter shooter throughout his high school career and also has the ability to take the ball to the hoop with his athleticism. Nicholson has been arguably the fastest player in the district for four-straight years and has been the team’s most efficient scorer with a high shooting percentage.
Joining the two in the back court are a pair of juniors, Tyrell Randolph and Trey Luna.
Randolph has played the point guard position since his freshman season, and according to his coach, is what makes the team’s offense work due to his strength as a facilitator.
“He’s becoming more of a scoring and shooting threat everyday instead of just a facilitator, but at the same time, he’s what really makes us go offensively. He gets the ball out on our break and gets the ball where it needs to be. He’s probably a little too unselfish from time to time,” Loveless said.
Luna transferred to Richland from rival Cornersville for his sophomore season and was one of the team’s top scoring threats from the moment he stepped onto the court with a strong jump shot, despite having little time to adapt to the team’s offense. Loveless said Luna is even more prepared to make an impact for the Raiders this season with another year in the system under his belt.
Senior Bryce Anderson, senior Jackson Alsup and sophomore Jase Derryberry have all seen key minutes with the program as well in past years and each brings different skills to the table in reserve roles.
The Raiders have less depth at the post position, but coach Loveless had nothing but praise for former manager turned starting center Stevie Ballinger, one of the most fundamentally sound players on the team.
“I don’t have enough words to describe Stevie Ballinger. Again, we live in a society where players, kids, people in general, want things handed them to immediately. Stevie is an old school throwback. How many kids do you know who will film games their entire freshman year just to earn a jersey, not to earn a starting spot or anything like that, just to earn a spot on the team? That’s what he did, and then late in his junior year, he played big for us into the sub-state run. He’s self-made,” Loveless said.
When Ballinger is not on the court, the team can play an extra guard or deploy guard turned post player Kolton Hood who has moved inside this season due to his size and strength defensively.
The coach added he believes the teams which adapt most effectively to the new normal of a basketball season marked by COVID-19 will be most successful.
Richland has already missed two games due to quarantine, which Loveless said he hopes to have rescheduled. The Raiders will travel to Santa Fe Jan. 8 to start a district season in which the coach added he believes the clubs will be strong top to bottom.
“We roll up our sleeves and work and try to get better every single day. That doesn’t change regardless of which team it is. This team is no different than any other team in terms of what it takes to get to where we want to go,” Loveless said.
Where the team wants to go is the state tournament, a venue the team has not visited since 2013 when the Raiders lost in the state semifinals by a single point.
The Raiders have a long road to Murfreesboro, but after a spotless six-game stretch to start the season, fans should at least consider keeping their schedules open for mid-March.
