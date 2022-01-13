The Richland boys’ basketball team used a combination of strong defense and sharp free-throw shooting to fend off fellow Class A powerhouse Fayetteville, 47-34, on Dec. 4 in Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The win was a strong one and the first of 2022 for the Raiders (9-5) in their final tuneup before beginning District 10-A play.
Richland outscored the Tigers (7-7) in the final three quarters of competition, building their lead to as many as 14 points over the course of the contest.
Fayetteville began the night by outscoring Richland 14-10 in the first quarter, but Richland held the Tigers to just nine combined points in the second and third frames.
Free-throw shots became critical for Richland in the second half as the Tigers committed 20 fouls on the night compared to just two for the Raiders.
Richland went 20-of-27 at the charity stripe, which was a huge boost on a night where the Raiders connected on just one 3-point basket.
Both teams shot identical 12/27 from the floor inside the arc, but Fayetteville attempted just two free throws in the ballgame.
Senior guard Trey Luna led the Raiders in scoring, swishing home 15 points, three of which came in the lone aforementioned Raider triple of the night.
Fellow senior Tyrell Randolph also finished in double-figures on the night, scoring 12 points and finishing a perfect 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.
Raider big man Gage Kirk added eight points, while a committee of four others accounted for the Raider scoring on the night. All five of Jase Derryberry’s points came at the free-throw line for the Raiders.
The win perhaps marked a confidence booster for the Raiders, who were coming off an overtime feat to Loretto in their final contest of 2021.
Richland now turns its sights to District 10-A play, which was scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 7, but was delayed due to inclement weather.
Richland will host Santa Fe in its first home district matchup of the season this Friday, with another home clash versus Hampshire to follow on Jan. 18.
Boys’ tipoff in Friday’s matchup versus Santa Fe is set for 7:30, shortly after the conclusion of the Lady Raider contest prior.
