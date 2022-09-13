Giles County’s defense and special teams hung tough in the first half and its offense found some rhythm in the second to hang on for a 27-20 victory at Franklin County last Friday.

Last Friday’s game was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard here.

Bobcat quarterback Kamauri Turner drops back to pass in the second half of last week’s 27-20 victory at Franklin County.   Kadijon Townsend / Pulaski Citizen

 
Giles County’s X’Zorion Randolph breaks free for a 42-yard rushing touchdown in the first half of last week’s matchup at Franklin County. Randolph’s two touchdowns pushes the junior’s total to eight scores through his first four ballgames.    Bryce Hagan / Pulaski Citizen

