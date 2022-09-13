Giles County’s defense and special teams hung tough in the first half and its offense found some rhythm in the second to hang on for a 27-20 victory at Franklin County last Friday.
Last Friday’s game was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard here.
Playing their third contest of the season versus a Class 5A foe, the Bobcats (3-1) had an extremely sluggish start to the contest, falling behind 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and 13-0 early in the second.
The two touchdown deficit was the largest the Bobcats have faced this season, but the squad rallied for 20 unanswered points to go ahead and eventually hang on and secure the victory.
“This was a really wild high school football game,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “We knew Franklin County was a really explosive team on offense and our defense kind of held them in check for a good chunk of the ballgame. That and our special teams was the difference tonight. It allowed us to overcome a really sloppy night on the offensive end.”
The Bobcat offense was unable to find its footing at the start, racking up just one first down on its first four drives of the night. After two three-and-outs to start, Giles County’s third drive ended when a trick play resulted in a scoop-and-score fumble recovery for Franklin County. The missed extra point kept the score at 6-0.
GCHS showed promise on its fourth drive of the night, driving to the Franklin County 38 before being forced to punt.
The Bobcats broke for a big play midway through the second quarter and then tacked on two field goals from junior Chase Cardin, including a 47-yarder as time expired in the first half to send the game to the half tied 13-13.
The third quarter saw the Bobcats rushing attack finally find positive yardage, marching all the way down to the Franklin County one-yard line. A string of penalties pushed the Bobcats further and further from the endzone, eventually forcing the team to punt on a rather unusual fourth and goal from the FCHS 40-yard line situation.
Cardin’s punt died inside the 10-yard line, however, keeping field position in favor of the Bobcats, who promptly forced FCHS to punt from deep in its own endzone.
The short field favored the Bobcats, who then marched 40 yards for their go-ahead score, capped by a 26-yard rushing touchdown from X’Zorion Randolph. Cardin’s extra point pushed the Bobcat lead to
20-13 late in the third.
FCHS picked itself up off the mat to tie the contest at 20-20 in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for a dramatic finish as heavy rain began to fall in Winchester.
Tied 20-20 midway through the fourth, the Bobcats went marching yet again, putting together a lengthy drive that culminated in a rushing touchdown for quarterback Kamauri Turner. Cardin’s extra point pushed GCHS’s lead to 27-20 late in the contest.
Franklin County pieced together one last drive, pushing the ball deep into Bobcat territory.
But the GCHS defense stood tall when it needed to, with sophomore DJ Gardner batting away a potential FCHS touchdown and the Bobcats knocking away a pass on fourth down to seal the victory.
“Our defense played really well at times tonight,” O’Connor said. “Franklin County is so explosive and our kids played their tails off. They had a few big plays where we lost containment or our assignments, but by and large the defense really kept us in this thing. And then they finished the game off with a really strong defensive stand.”
On a night where the teams appeared to play relatively even, special teams was an overwhelming advantage for the Bobcats.
Cardin booted every kickoff of the night into the endzone, while Giles County racked up over 100 yards in its kickoff returns. Cardin’s third-quarter punt was downed at the FCHS three-yard line, while Franklin County’s punts often gave the Bobcats the football near midfield.
And in the second quarter, Cardin converted his first two field-goal attempts of the season, connecting from 38 and 47 yards.
“We could not be more proud of Chase and the way our special teams unit played tonight,” O’Connor said. “Those field goals in the second quarter were massive. Especially that long one right as the half ended. That gave us a tremendous boost of confidence going into the locker room.”
Randolph finished the game with a little over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns, his seventh and eighth scores of the year.
The bulk of Randolph’s yardage came on his touchdown runs, with his second-quarter scamper going for 42 yards and his second-half touchdown coming from 26 yards out.
“Our offense was not as sharp as we would have liked,” O’Connor said. “Some of that is a credit to Franklin County’s defense, but some of that was us making too many mistakes. We found some rhythm with the run game there in the second half and tried to take advantage of their defense wearing down. We made just enough plays to allow us to escape with the
victory.”
Manny Scott led the previously-unbeaten Rebels (3-1) with just over 60 yards on the ground and scored all three FCHS touchdowns.
The win marked a second this season for the Bobcats versus a Class 5A foe, with GCHS knocking off Lincoln County in Week 1.
The Bobcats return to action this Friday, Sept. 16, for another Region 4-3A matchup when they travel to Unionville for a showdown versus Community. The Bobcats knocked off the Vikings 57-8 last season at Sam Davis Park.
The Vikings (1-2) picked up their first win of the season last Friday, defeating Perry County 50-14.
