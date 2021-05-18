District 10-A Title Decided by PKs

The Richland High School boys’ soccer team will be playing in regions for the first time in 20 years after finishing runner-up in the District 10-A tourney.
The Raiders defeated Hickman County 5-0 to earn the distinction of taking on top seed, East Hickman, in the final. Richland took the lead early, but the match came down to penalty kicks after a spirited effort from both clubs.
Daniel Hewitt, who scored four goals in the semifinals, opened the scoring once again with a goal in the 16th minute. He added a score in the 24th to push the RHS advantage to 2-0.
However, East Hickman got a goal back on an indirect kick in the 29th minute and tied it up in the 35th as the match was knotted at 2-2 at intermission.
Richland pulled back ahead in the 49th minute when Austin Willis assisted Ben Teegarden on a header. A breakaway goal by East Hickman approximately three minutes later tied the match at 3-3, and it would remain deadlocked for the next hour of match time. Overtime was not enough as the game extended to penalty kicks for one final shot at the title.
Hewitt and Jackson Alsup both connected on their penalty kicks, but it was not enough as the Eagles won the shootout, 4-2. RHS freshman goalie Landon Hawkins finished with seven saves.
Alsup, Hewitt and Teegarden were named to the District 10-A All-Tournament team for their efforts. Richland advanced to play at Valor Collegiate today (Tuesday) in the first round of regions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.