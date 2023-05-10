The Richland Raider baseball team takes home the District 10-A Championship after knocking off Wayne County in the title game last Saturday at Hampshire. The Raiders went undefeated in the 10-A regular season and tournament.Submitted
After going undefeated in the District 10-A regular season, the Richland baseball team continued the trend right into the postseason as it won all three games en route to a district tournament championship last week.
The Raiders started their tournament off with a 10-1 victory last Wednesday versus tournament host Hampshire. RHS followed up with an 11-1 Thursday win versus Wayne County. Friday saw inclement weather force the championship game to be moved to Saturday, but Richland followed up with a 16-10 win to secure the title.
After the tournament concluded, Richland’s Jase Derryberry, Bryce Miller, Carter Edwards and Colton Trimble received recognition as All-District regular season performers. RHS catcher Houston Cheek took home the league’s MVP award.
Luke Jones, Ryan Jones, Cooper Jackson and Brody Kincannon received All-Tournament recognition. Miller was named Tournament MVP.
With the district win, Richland punched its ticket to a fourth straight Region 5-A tournament, which begins this Friday at Eagleville. Eagleville and Moore County will represent District 9-A in the four-team tournament.
The TSSAA modified this year’s region tournament format and all four teams will now compete in a double-elimination format.
Richland 16
Wayne County 10
Richland did its heavy lifting early as it scored 10 runs in the second inning and survived a small scare from a pesky Wildcat club.
The Raiders opened the bottom of the first with a run, but the second frame is where they blew the game open.
Richland added two runs in the third and fourth innings to accrue a 15-5 lead after four inning of play.
The Raiders needed just three outs to invoke a run-rule victory, but Wayne County posted five runs in the top of the fifth.
That would be as close as the Wildcats ever got, however, as RHS pushed one more run across in the bottom of the sixth for added insurance and pulled out the tournament-clinching win.
Luke Jones drew the start and picked up the win on the mound for the Raiders as he allowed five hits and five runs, but only two were earned as the Raiders committed four errors on the night.
Brooks Bratton, Carter Edwards and Brody Kincannon all pitched out of the bullpen for the Raiders. Bratton and Edwards tossed 0.1 and 0.2 innings, respectively, while Kincannon did not allow a hit or run in his two innings of work.
RHS cranked out 11 hits at the plate in the win, with every hitter in the lineup posting at least one hit.
Leadoff man Houston Cheek and Edwards both had two hits on the night. Ryan Jones and Bryce Miller had doubles for the Raiders. Cheek also added two steals on the base paths for RHS.
