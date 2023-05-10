IMG_8276 web.jpg

The Richland Raider baseball team takes home the District 10-A Championship after knocking off Wayne County in the title game last Saturday at Hampshire. The Raiders went undefeated in the 10-A regular season and tournament.    Submitted

After going undefeated in the District 10-A regular season, the Richland baseball team continued the trend right into the postseason as it won all three games en route to a district tournament championship last week.

The Raiders started their tournament off with a 10-1 victory last Wednesday versus tournament host Hampshire. RHS followed up with an 11-1 Thursday win versus Wayne County. Friday saw inclement weather force the championship game to be moved to Saturday, but Richland followed up with a 16-10 win to secure the title.



Bryce Miller fires a pitch home during last Thursday’s second-round game.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

 


Jase Derryberry digs in at the plate in last Thursday’s Raider win.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

 

