The Richland Raiders celebrate after winning the District 10-A tournament championship Monday night versus Santa Fe. The Raiders finished the regular season with just two district losses, and avenged them both in the tournament, knocking off Wayne County in the semifinals and Santa Fe in the title match. With the win, Richland now heads to the Region 5-A tournament as a No. 1 seed, with tournament action set to begin this Saturday. Richland will host a still-to-be-determined opponent at 7 p.m. inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium. Kolton Hood / Pulaski Citizen