The Richland boys’ basketball team avenged its only two regular-season district blemishes to claim the 2021-22 District 10-A championship Monday night at Wayne County.
Richland vanquished Wayne County in the tournament semifinal last Friday before running away down the stretch from regular-season champion Santa Fe in the winner-take-all matchup Monday night.
The win marked a second-straight district tournament crown for the Raiders (19-7), and marked a sweet measure of revenge after splitting the regular-season meetings with both Wayne County and Santa Fe.
The win also ensured Richland of a Region 5-A berth, the 11th straight season the Raiders have advanced to the second phase of TSSAA state tournament qualifying.
Based on the results of the still-to-be-played district tournaments, the Raiders will meet either Cornersville or Eagleville this coming Saturday, Feb. 26, inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
Richland 66
Santa Fe 46
After dropping the first regular-season meeting by two points, Richland returned the favor with a 12-point win at home Feb. 5.
But Monday, the Raiders left little doubt as they downed Santa Fe by 20 points on a neutral floor.
A tight first half turned into a 20-point victory when Richland turned on the offensive jets in the second half Monday night versus Santa Fe.
The Raiders trailed 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, but slowly began to assert themselves versus the 10-A regular-season champs, pulling ahead 28-26 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Richland continue to apply pressure, working its lead up to 46-36 after three periods of play.
The fourth quarter saw the Raiders crack the game wide open thanks to 11 points in the quarter from senior guard Trey Luna.
Luna finished the game with 19 points to lead the Raiders in scoring. Luna canned three 3-pointers on the night as the Raiders buried eight triples as a team.
Teammates Tyrell Randolph and Jase Derryberry provided additional heavy lifting, scoring 16 and 14 points each.
Santa Fe standout scorer Auden Slaughter led all scorers with 22.
Richland 56
Wayne County 53
Richland led its semifinal basically from start to finish, taking an 8-7 lead at the end of the first frame, and holding a 26-24 halftime edge.
The third quarter saw the Raiders build separation when they outscored the Wildcats by an 18-10 margin, seizing a 42-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
But Wayne County caught a wave of momentum in the fourth quarter and eventually pulled within striking distance down the stretch.
Thankfully for Richland, the lead was too much for Wayne County to overcome, giving Richland the victory.
Both teams shot well from the floor, with Richland connecting at a 40 percent clip while the visitors shot 42 percent.
The advantage for Richland appeared to come in offensive rebounding, however, as the Raiders tracked down nine misses on the offensive end which led to 12 second chance points.
Richland also played a strong defensive game, forcing 13 Wildcat turnovers on the night.
Trey Luna was the hero for Richland, scoring a team-high 17 points. Luna also tracked down nine rebounds in the victory, finishing one board shy of a double-double.
Big man Gage Kirk also flirted with a double-double, tracking down seven rebounds to go along with 10 points.
Senior guard Tyrell Randolph added 13 points on the night for the Raiders. Jase Derryberry and Carter Edwards scored eight points each to cap Richland’s scoring.
