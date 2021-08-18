The South Giles football program is experiencing a similar issue as many teams in the state this preseason, a quality crop of talent but in fewer numbers than in previous seasons.
The Eagles had increased their roster to 17 players a week after fielding only 14 in a preseason scrimmage, but head coach Rodney Nave is hopeful the team can add a few more and take advantage of a strong and talented line this fall.
“One of the major things is to stay healthy,” Nave said. “When you only have a few kids, when you lose a couple you’re in danger of not being able to play. But just them getting better everyday, being at practice and working hard. So far, they’ve done that. They’ve been a pretty good, hardworking group. We had no penalties Saturday. We went on a hard count a couple times and didn’t jump. We got the other team to jump. We did the little things pretty well Saturday. That’s one of the things we stress are the little things that we can control. Do the little things right, and we’re going to be OK. At the end of the year, we’re going to be competitive, and that’s all you could ever ask for.”
This year’s team is comprised primarily of eighth graders with only one sixth grader on the team thus far. Nave said the team is relatively inexperienced, but that after the jamboree, he noted many of their opponents are fielding less than 20 players as well.
“I think after watching the half we played Saturday, if we can get our guys in a little better shape, we’re going to be in good shape. It’s just going to be hard because they always want a break, but there’s no one to put in for you. That’s going to be tough. They’re going to have to be strong mentally to work through it,” he said.
Nave is joined by assistant coach Terrence Cross, who has been a mainstay with the program as well as newcomer Wesley Hickman, who will handle the defense.
Offensively, Nave said the team will be keeping it simple at first this season, running an I-formation with a run heavy scheme.
Bryant Roettger is expected to take the reigns at quarterback with W.T. Edde playing running back and Jacquez Richardson at fullback. The offensive line has impressive size and the most depth of any positional unit. Nave pointed to Dalton Malone, Aiden Caldwell, Ashton Caldwell, Hunter Appleton, John Robert Kimbrough and T.J. Cross as some of the players to watch in the unit.
Defensively, the Eagles will run a 4-4 with many of the same key players on the offensive line serving on the defensive front as well. Roettger, Edde, Graham Hoover and Zakkery Craig will play linebacker, while the defensive secondary will be led by Richardson at cornerback.
“We’re just going to have to be able to cover the pass. That’s what beat us Saturday is they had two big pass plays on us,” Nave said.
Nave said the conference teams he was particularly impressed with at the jamboree were Highland Rim and South Lincoln, two teams the Eagles would not have to potentially play until the conference championship. He noted that otherwise, he feels most of the teams in his conference are in similar situations.
“It’s just about getting ready to play at the next level, working hard, being at practice, being accountable. Those are things we’re always going to have to do. Those are the things we’re stressing, go hard all the time. If you make a mistake, make it going 100 percent,” he concluded.
